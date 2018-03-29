Shoney’s Invites America to Enjoy its Home-Style Easter All You Care To Eat Fresh Food Bar Featuring Freshly-Prepared Holiday Favorites

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) The hunt for a delicious meal on Easter ends at Shoney’s, as the iconic All-American restaurant brand, which celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2017 of being America’s Favorite Dinner Table, will continue its tradition of featuring an All You Care To Eat Fresh Food Bar on Sunday, April 1, featuring traditional holiday favorites, as always, delicious and a great value.

Shoney’s All You Care To Eat Fresh Food Bar, featuring guest favorites created from original recipes from Shoney’s team of culinary experts, includes holiday-sized helpings of freshly-prepared, oven-roasted sliced ham with apples, juicy turkey breast, Shoney’s signature Southern crispy chicken, green beans with peppers, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, creamed corn, macaroni & cheese, collard greens, cornbread dressing, and more! Shoney’s All You Care To Eat Fresh Food Bar starts at $12.99 per person at participating restaurants.

David Davoudpour, Shoney’s Chairman and CEO

“Easter is a special day at Shoney’s and we want to share this holiday with our friends and neighbors by providing fresh quality food at a great value with friendly service,” said Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour. “It’s one of our team members’ favorite days as they get to serve delicious family favorites, with warm, southern-style hospitality to our valued guests. So, your hunt for a delicious meal is over … hop over to Shoney’s on this special day and as we like to say, Let’s Eat!®”

Shoney’s was voted one of the best eight family dining restaurants in the United States in the 2016 Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News. In the survey, Shoney’s was recognized for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising, following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/.

About Shoney’s

Shoney’s is a Nashville-based company that operates in 17 states and is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. Since its humble beginnings in 1947 as a Charleston, West Virginia drive-in restaurant, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/. You can also follow Shoney’s on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

