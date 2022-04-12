Shoney’s Invites America to Enjoy Its Easter Feast – A Fresh Food Bar Featuring Delicious Holiday Favorites

Kids Under 4 Eat Free with Adult Easter Feast Fresh Food Bar Purchase

America ( RestaurantNews.com ) The hunt for a delicious meal on Easter ends at Shoney’s as the iconic All-American restaurant brand will continue its tradition of featuring an All You Care To Eat Easter Feast Fresh Food Bar. Traditional and delicious holiday-themed favorites will be served at a great value, starting at $14.99 at participating restaurants on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Kids pricing will be $8.99 for ages 5 – 10. Kids 4 & Under may eat free with an adult Fresh Food Bar purchase.

Shoney’s All You Care To Eat Easter Feast Fresh Food Bar will include freshly-prepared favorites such as Shoney’s signature Southern Crispy Chicken, Sliced Ham with Apples, Roast Beef and Peel & Eat Shrimp. Popular vegetables include Squash Casserole, Green Beans with Peppers, Mashed Potatoes, Collard Greens, Sweet Potato Casserole, Steamed Carrots, Corn with diced Red Peppers, Macaroni & Cheese, Cabbage and Roasted Squash & Zucchini.

Dinner Rolls and Brown Gravy are a given and Cabbage Beef and Broccoli Cheese are the highlighted soups. Peach Cobbler, a Shoney’s signature classic, is an ideal dessert to round out the perfect Easter Feast.

“Easter is always a special day at Shoney’s and we want to share this holiday with our friends and neighbors by always providing freshly prepared food at a great value with friendly service,” said Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour. “It’s one of our team members’ favorite days as they get to serve delicious family favorites, with warm, southern-style hospitality to our valued guests. So, your hunt for a delicious meal is over … hop over to Shoney’s on this special day and as we like to say, ‘Let’s Eat!®’”

For 75 years, Shoney’s has collected industry accolades, beginning from day one. Shoney’s is consistently recognized as a premiere family dining restaurant, praised for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains while also being hailed for its service, menu variety and diners’ recommendations.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising, following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates.

Shoney’s is closely following all guidance issued by the CDC, state, and local governments and health departments to ensure sanitary conditions, cleanliness, and the health of our guests and team members.

Of course, participation varies; please contact your local Shoney’s for inclusion information.

