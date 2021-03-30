Shoney’s Invites America to Enjoy Its Easter Feast Fresh Food Bar on April 4 Featuring Holiday-Themed Delicious Choices

The Brand’s Wildly-Popular Nashville Hot Chicken is Included in the All You Care To Eat Offer; Kids Under 4 Eat Free with Adult Easter Feast Fresh Food Bar Purchase

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) The hunt for a delicious meal on Easter ends at Shoney’s , as the iconic All-American restaurant brand, which has proudly served as America’s Dinner Table for more than 74 years, will continue its tradition of featuring an All You Care To Eat Easter Feast Fresh Food Bar. Traditional and delicious holiday-themed favorites will be served at a great value, starting at $12.99 at participating restaurants.

In addition to the acclaimed and lauded Nashville Hot Chicken, which is staying on the menu due to its, well, hot reviews, Shoney’s All You Care To Eat Easter Feast Fresh Food Bar will include freshly-prepared favorites such as Shoney’s signature Southern Crispy Chicken, Sliced Ham with Apples, Roast Beef and Peel & Eat Shrimp. Popular vegetables include Squash Casserole, Green Beans with Peppers, Mashed Potatoes, Collard Greens, Sweet Potato Casserole, Steamed Carrots, Corn with diced Red Peppers, Macaroni & Cheese and Cabbage and Roast Squash & Zucchini.

Dinner Rolls with Brown Gravy are a given and Cabbage Beef is the highlighted soup. Cobbler as an ideal dessert rounds out the perfect Easter feast. Shoney’s Easter Feast Fresh Food Bar can be purchased for dine-in or taken to-go for the same value.

“Easter is always a special day at Shoney’s and we want to share this holiday with our friends and neighbors by providing fresh quality food at a great value with friendly service,” said Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour. “It’s one of our team members’ favorite days as they get to serve delicious family favorites, with warm, southern-style hospitality to our valued guests. So, your hunt for a delicious meal is over … hop over to Shoney’s on this special day, and, as we like to say, Let’s Eat!®”

Along with its delicious and savory Easter Feast Fresh Food Bar, Shoney’s is offering special Holiday Family Pack Meals To-Go, designed to feed parties up to 4, 6 and 10. The Holiday Family Pack Meals To-Go include Shoney’s Fried Chicken or Shoney’s Nashville Hot Chicken or Tender Sliced Ham, along with tasty side dishes and Lemon Bundt Cake for dessert, all for a great value.

Guests are encouraged to call their favorite Shoney’s 48 hours in advance in order to pick up on Saturday, April 3rd or Sunday, April 4th.

For 74 years, Shoney’s has collected industry accolades, beginning from day one. The brand was recently recognized by consumers as one of America’s Favorite Chains in the family-dining category, based on a Restaurant Business poll and was voted one of the best 8 family dining restaurants in the United States in the Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News .

Shoney’s was praised for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it. Its category leadership, relevance and impact on family dining was captured in a column in Columbia, Tennessee’s newspaper: Columbia Daily Herald .

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising , following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/ .

About Shoney’s

Shoney’s is headquartered in Nashville, operates in 17 states and is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. For 74 years, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/ . You can also follow Shoney’s on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

Contact:

Derek Farley

derekPR for Shoney’s

704-941-7353

derek@derekpr.com

