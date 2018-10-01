Shoney’s Introduces Limited-Time Menu Featuring Kick-Off Classics

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Football season means football food and Shoney’s®, America’s Dinner Table for more than 70 years, has created a limited time Kick-Off Classics menu that will get you in the mood for football and make you the hit of your home or tailgating party.

The iconic, All-American restaurant brand, world-renowned for high-quality, fresh and healthy food at a great value with friendly service in its restaurants, also features any-occasion catering and To-Go offerings, amplified with the following fall favorites beginning today through November.

Shoney’s Wings

Shoney’s Wings — (6-count or 12-count) Chicken wings served with celery and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing. Available dipping sauces: Buffalo, Honey Heat, Garlic Parmesan, Teriyaki or Honey

Crispy Chicken Strips

Crispy Chicken Strips — Fresh, hand-breaded chicken strips served with choice of dipping sauce: BBQ, buttermilk ranch or honey

Crispy Pickle Fries

Crispy Pickle Fries — Crispy pickle fries lightly seasoned and cooked to a golden brown. Served with ranch dressing for dipping.

Bratwurst Sandwich

Bratwurst Sandwich — Grilled bratwurst topped with sautéed red and green peppers and onions served on a New England-style bun. Served with crispy pickle fries and ranch dressing for

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich — Crispy chicken breast in Buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise on a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of bleu cheese dressing.

Cheddar Stuffed Burger

Cheddar Stuffed Burger — Fresh, hand-pattied, 100% ground beef stuffed with cheddar cheese and topped with a bacon-onion jam. Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles and mayonnaise. Served with French

“During football season, we understand that gatherings may very well be as a tailgate or a home watching party and Shoney’s wants to be a part of it,” said Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour. “Shoney’s has been an integral part of American get-togethers for more than 70 years and with our limited-time Kick-Off Classics menu, Shoney’s is the perfect choice for all of your fall festivities.”

David Davoudpour, Shoney’s Chairman and CEO

Always known for having best-in-class value, Shoney’s was voted one of the best 8 family dining restaurants in the United States in the 2016 Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News, placing #6 overall. In the survey, Shoney’s was recognized for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising, following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/.

Price and participation may vary. Guests are encouraged to contact their local Shoney’s restaurant for further details.

About Shoney’s

Shoney’s is a Nashville-based company that operates in 17 states and is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. Since its humble beginnings in 1947 as a Charleston, West Virginia drive-in restaurant, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/. You can also follow Shoney’s on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Contact:

Derek Farley

150PR for Shoney’s

704-941-7353

derek@150pr.com