Shoney’s Ignites Red and White Fireworks With its Lauded Dessert – Whole Strawberry Pies To-Go – On Monday, July 4, 2022 – Perfect for Picnics and Parties

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Forget the blues on July 4th because Shoney’s has it covered with its lauded quintessential holiday dessert – Whole Strawberry Pies To-Go — which happen to be red and white, topped with an American flag.

The iconic brand, an American treasure for 75 years, is raising the bar on deliciousness for the special day, giving to-go guests the opportunity to be the hit of any celebration for $16.99. While available all summer, the pies are especially popular during the season’s primary holidays.

Shoney’s Whole Strawberry Pies To-Go are made in house from scratch with delicious, fresh strawberries in a flaky crust mixed with Shoney’s special glaze and a white whipped topping, finished of course with a miniature version of Old Glory dead center.

Shoney’s Strawberry Pies have been a brand staple since day one when it first opened its doors in 1947. Shoney’s has served more than two million slices in its restaurants per year during its coveted history. It has inarguably played a key role in the brand’s recent resurgence.

“Let freedom ring and we invite you to celebrate Independence Day with America’s favorite dessert,” emphatically and enthusiastically stated Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour. “We need get-togethers and community more than ever and you now have the dessert box checked. This secret recipe for our Strawberry Pies has had several generations winning over parties and picnics with its taste and impeccable presentation. We are pleased offer pure deliciousness on this wonderful holiday weekend.”

For 75 years – it’s a milestone anniversary, more to follow later this year – Shoney’s has collected industry accolades, beginning from day one. Shoney’s is consistently recognized as a premiere family dining restaurant, praised for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains while also being hailed for its service, menu variety and diners’ recommendations.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising, following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates.

Shoney’s is closely following all guidance issued by the CDC, state, and local governments and health departments to ensure sanitary conditions, cleanliness, and the health of its guests and team members.

Of course, price and participation may vary; please contact your local Shoney’s for inclusion information and other details.

