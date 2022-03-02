Shoney’s Honors the Season of Lent 2022 with a Variety of Seafood Selections

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) The 2022 Season of Lent is upon us and as it has done for 75 years, Shoney’s is casting the widest net with a vast array of choices consistent with the Lenten period when seafood is at the top of everyone’s minds.

Beginning today and continuing through Easter (April 17, 2022), Shoney’s, a pioneer to its peers and a restaurant industry legend, will feature a delicious multitude of seasonal favorites, starting with its All You Care To Eat Seafood Fresh Food Bar on Fridays (some even on Saturday as well).

The Seafood Fresh Food Bar and or menu items may include yet are not limited to:

Crispy White Fish Filets

Butterfly Shrimp

Teriyaki Glazed Salmon

Stuffed Crab Royale

Creamy Seafood Bake

Grilled Shrimp

Peel & Eat Shrimp with lemons

Crab Salad

Mussels

Crawfish

Clam Chowder

Gumbo

various seafood-centric sauces including cocktail sauce and tartar sauce are always included.

In addition to its Seafood Fresh Food Bar, Shoney’s perfect complements include fried okra, hush puppies, seasoned cabbage, white and brown gravy, green beans, corn & red peppers, mac & cheese, mashed potatoes as well as a fresh fruit, salad and dessert bar as only Shoney’s could possibly deliver.

“During a very respected time where traditions and beliefs are tried and true, our goal is to deliver world-renowned freshly-prepared, high-quality food at a great value with friendly service,” said Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour. “We welcome you into our restaurants and please know that we have done our very best to serve you well with choices and taste.”

For 75 years, Shoney’s has collected industry accolades, beginning from day one. Shoney’s is consistently recognized as a premiere family dining restaurant, praised for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains while also being hailed for its service, menu variety and diners’ recommendations.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising, following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates.

Shoney’s is closely following all guidance issued by the CDC, state, and local governments and health departments to ensure sanitary conditions, cleanliness, and the health of our guests and team members.

Of course, participation varies; please contact your local Shoney’s for inclusion information.

