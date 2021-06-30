Shoney’s Gets the Fireworks Started Early with its Specially-Priced Prize Dessert – Whole Strawberry Pies To-Go – This Friday Through Sunday, July 4th

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Forget the blues this July 4th weekend because Shoney’s has it covered with its lauded quintessential holiday dessert – Whole Strawberry Pies To-Go, which happen to be red and white, topped with an American flag.

The iconic brand, an American treasure for more than 7 decades, is raising the bar on deliciousness while lowering the price for its prized sweet tooth craving: ($10.99, a 20% discount) beginning Friday, July 2nd through Sunday, July 4th.

Shoney’s Whole Strawberry Pies To-Go are made in house from scratch with delicious, fresh strawberries in a flaky crust mixed with Shoney’s special glaze and a white whipped topping, finished of course with a miniature version of Old Glory dead center. It has been a brand staple for decades and Shoney’s has served more than two million slices in its restaurants per year during its coveted history. It has inarguably played a key role in the brand’s recent resurgence.

“Let freedom ring and we invite you to celebrate your Independence Day weekend with America’s favorite dessert,” emphatically and enthusiastically stated Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour. “We need get-togethers and community more than ever and we have the dessert box checked. This secret recipe for our Strawberry Pies has had several generations winning over parties and picnics with its taste and impeccable presentation. We are pleased offer pure deliciousness at a special price on this wonderful holiday weekend.”

For 74 years, Shoney’s has collected industry accolades, beginning from day one. The brand has been recognized by consumers as one of America’s Favorite Chains in the family-dining category, based on a Restaurant Business poll and was voted one of the best 8 family dining restaurants in the United States in the Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News .

Shoney’s was praised for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it. Its category leadership, relevance and impact on family dining was captured in a column in Columbia, Tennessee’s newspaper: Columbia Daily Herald .

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising , following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/ .

Shoney’s Whole Strawberry Pies To-Go are available at participating Shoney’s restaurants. Prices may vary by location.

About Shoney’s

Shoney’s is headquartered in Nashville, operates in 17 states and is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. For 74 years, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/ . You can also follow Shoney’s on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

Contact:

Derek Farley

derekPR for Shoney’s

704-941-7353

derek@derekpr.com

More from Shoney’s

The post Shoney’s Gets the Fireworks Started Early with its Specially-Priced Prize Dessert – Whole Strawberry Pies To-Go – This Friday Through Sunday, July 4th first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.