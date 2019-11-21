Shoney’s Doors Will be Wide Open on Thursday, November 28, for a Spectacular All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared Thanksgiving Day Feast and a FREE slice of Pumpkin Pie

Shoney’s 2019 Thanksgiving Day Feast will start at $12.99, Kids 4 and Under EAT FREE with Adult Purchase (Prices may vary by location)

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) America’s Dinner Table will be OPEN on Thanksgiving Day.

Shoney’s, the iconic, All-American restaurant brand and world-renowned for freshly-prepared, high-quality food at a great value with friendly service, will feature its homestyle, All You Care to Eat, Freshly Prepared Thanksgiving Day Feast, starting at $12.99. Prices may vary by location.

A FREE slice of Pumpkin Pie comes with every Thanksgiving Day Feast purchase. A classic dessert for more than 7 decades, Shoney’s delicious pumpkin pie is baked in a flaky crust, topped with whipped topping and garnished with cinnamon.

Shoney’s All You Care to Eat Thanksgiving Day Feast is a veritable cornucopia of all your traditional Thanksgiving Day favorites, including crispy chicken, slow-roasted, hand-carved-in-house breast of turkey with all the trimmings, sliced ham & apples, butterfly shrimp, cornbread dressing, creamy and loaded mashed potatoes, homestyle green beans with red peppers, collard greens, dinner rolls, squash casserole, macaroni & cheese, corn and much more, including potato soup and cabbage beef soup. Shoney’s Chairman and CEO suggests pairing it with an ice-cold fountain beverage by the Coca-Cola Company, who is co-promoting the feast.

“Shoney’s is pleased, privileged and uniquely qualified to host Thanksgiving, the definitive American family holiday meal, because of our commitment to quality, southern hospitality, homestyle goodness and value, said Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour. “Shoney’s is the ideal place to share a special Thanksgiving with loved ones. It’s one of our favorite days and we’d love to share it with you. Better yet, we’ll even do the dishes.”

Shoney’s is also pleased to offer Thanksgiving Family Meals To-Go at participating locations, so guests can dine in or take the Thanksgiving Feast home from Shoney’s Market Fresh Food Bar To-Go: same value, same delicious choices.

Shoney’s has collected restaurant industry accolades for the entirety of its 71-year history and the world-renowned brand was recently recognized by consumers as one of America’s Favorite Chains in the family-dining category, based on a Restaurant Business poll and was voted one of the best 8 family dining restaurants in the United States in the Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News.

Shoney’s was recognized for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising, following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/.

