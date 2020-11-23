Shoney’s Doors Will be Wide Open on Thursday, November 26, for a Spectacular All You Care to Eat, Freshly Prepared Thanksgiving Day Feast and a FREE slice of Pumpkin Pie

Shoney’s 2020 Thanksgiving Day Feast will start at $12.99, Kids 4 and Under EAT FREE with Adult Purchase (Prices may vary by location; drink not included.)

( RestaurantNews.com ) America’s Dinner Table will be OPEN on Thanksgiving Day and is offering a FREE dessert during a year when it is needed the most.

Shoney’s , the iconic, All-American restaurant brand and world-renowned for freshly-prepared, high-quality food at a great value with friendly service, will feature its homestyle, All You Care to Eat, Freshly Prepared Thanksgiving Day Feast, starting at $12.99. Prices may vary by location. Drinks are not included. Take-out meals will be available for those who choose not to dine in. Shoney’s Breakfast Bar will be open until 11 a.m. The Thanksgiving Day Feast will start at 11:00 a.m. and will run through closing.

Shoney’s All You Care to Eat Thanksgiving Day Feast is a veritable cornucopia of all your traditional Thanksgiving Day favorites, including crispy chicken, slow-roasted, hand-carved-in-house breast of turkey, butterfly shrimp, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans with red peppers, collard greens, dinner rolls, squash casserole, macaroni & cheese, corn, potato soup, cranberry sauce, peach cobbler, brown gravy, sweet potato casserole and cabbage beef soup. And, of course, a free slice of Pumpkin Pie!

Shoney’s will also be offering Thanksgiving Family Pack Meals To-Go on Wednesday, November 25 – Friday, November 27, that include Sliced Turkey Breast, Cornbread Dressing, Gravy, Cranberry Sauce, Choice of 2 sides, Bread and Pumpkin Pie. Gallons of Iced Tea and Lemonade will also be available to order. Family Packs are available to feed up to 4, 6 and 10 people. Items may vary per location. Orders should be placed 30 minutes in advance.

“Shoney’s is pleased, privileged and uniquely qualified to host Thanksgiving, the definitive American family holiday meal, because of our commitment to quality, southern hospitality, homestyle goodness and value, said Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour. Shoney’s is the ideal place to share a special Thanksgiving with loved ones. It’s one of our favorite days and we’d love to share it with you. Better yet, we’ll treat you to a free dessert and even do the dishes. Let’s Eat®!”

For 73 years, Shoney’s has exceeded guest expectations for freshly-prepared, high-quality food at a great value with friendly service. Always on-trend while never trendy, Shoney’s has collected industry accolades from day one. The brand was recently recognized by consumers as one of America’s Favorite Chains in the family-dining category, based on a Restaurant Business poll and was voted one of the best 8 family dining restaurants in the United States in the Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News .

Shoney’s was praised for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it. Its category leadership, relevance and impact on family dining was captured in a column in Columbia, Tennessee’s newspaper: Columbia Daily Herald .

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising , following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/ .

Guests may take their free Pumpkin Pie to-go. Shoney’s Breakfast Bar will be open until 11 a.m. The Thanksgiving Day Feast starts at 11 am through close. In honoring the traditional holiday, menu orders from the kitchen will not be taken.

About Shoney’s

Shoney’s is headquartered in Nashville, operates in 17 states and is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. For 73 years, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/ . You can also follow Shoney’s on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

Contact:

Derek Farley

150PR for Shoney’s

704-941-7353

derek@150pr.com

The post Shoney's Doors Will be Wide Open on Thursday, November 26, for a Spectacular All You Care to Eat, Freshly Prepared Thanksgiving Day Feast and a FREE slice of Pumpkin Pie first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.