Shoney’s Doors Will be Wide Open on Thursday, November 22, for a Spectacular All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared Thanksgiving Day Feast!

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Shoney’s, the iconic, All-American restaurant brand and world-renowned for freshly-prepared, high-quality food at a great value with friendly service, will serve as America’s Dinner Table this Thanksgiving, as it has without equal for more than 70 years.

On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 22, Shoney’s will feature its homestyle, All You Care to Eat, Freshly Prepared Thanksgiving Day Feast, starting at $14.99, which includes a drink and a FREE slice of delicious Pumpkin Pie. Kids 4 and under will enjoy a FREE Food Bar with an adult meal purchase. Prices may vary by location.

Shoney’s All You Care to Eat Thanksgiving Day Feast is a veritable cornucopia of all your traditional Thanksgiving Day favorites, including slow-roasted, hand-carved-in-house turkey with all the trimmings, cornbread dressing, sliced ham, creamy mashed potatoes and gravy, homestyle green beans, corn bread and much more. To-go individual meals will also be available.

David Davoudpour, Shoney’s Chairman and CEO

“Shoney’s is pleased, privileged and uniquely qualified to host Thanksgiving, the definitive American family holiday meal, because of our commitment to quality, southern hospitality, homestyle goodness and value, said Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour. “Shoney’s is the ideal place to share a special Thanksgiving with loved ones. It’s one of our favorite days and we’d love to share it with you. Better yet, we’ll even do the dishes.”

Shoney’s is also pleased to offer Thanksgiving Family Meals To-Go at participating locations. The meals feature a choice of perfectly seasoned, slow-roasted, whole turkeys or turkey breasts and freshly prepared sides and desserts that will feed up to 10 people. Guests will be able to order a bundled meal or items a la carte. Orders will come fully cooked, refrigerated and packaged for heating. Please visit Shoneys.com for details and for participating locations. Prices and participation may vary by location.

In addition, Shoney’s guests can enjoy the following through December 2:

Pumpkin Pie (FREE with Thanksgiving Day Feast) – Shoney’s delicious pumpkin pie baked in a flaky crust and topped with whipped topping. Available by the slice or whole.

– Shoney’s delicious pumpkin pie baked in a flaky crust and topped with whipped topping. Available by the slice or whole. Pumpkin Pie Milkshakes — Creamy vanilla bean ice cream blended with Shoney’s Pumpkin Pie. Finished with whipped topping and a sprinkling of cinnamon.

— Creamy vanilla bean ice cream blended with Shoney’s Pumpkin Pie. Finished with whipped topping and a sprinkling of cinnamon. Pumpkin Pancakes – Fresh, fluffy pancakes with whipped topping, garnished with cinnamon sugar & drizzled with warm syrup.

– Fresh, fluffy pancakes with whipped topping, garnished with cinnamon sugar & drizzled with warm syrup. Pecan Pie – This slice of holiday heaven is served topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and caramel drizzle, joining Shoney’s nationally-acclaimed Strawberry Pie and Hot Fudge Care as American treasures.

Finally, Shoney’s continues to offer its popular Shoney’s® Bucks. Through December 31, guests who buy a $25 Shoney’s Gift Card receive $5 in bonus bucks, which can be redeemed in January and February 2019.

Always known for having best-in-class value, Shoney’s was voted one of the best 8 family dining restaurants in the United States in the 2016 Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News, placing #6 overall. In the survey, Shoney’s was recognized for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising, following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/.

Price and participation may vary. Guests are encouraged to contact their local Shoney’s restaurant for further details.

About Shoney’s

Shoney’s is a Nashville-based company that operates in 17 states and is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. Since its humble beginnings in 1947 as a Charleston, West Virginia drive-in restaurant, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/. You can also follow Shoney’s on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

