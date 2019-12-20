Shoney’s Doors Will be Open for a Christmas Day Feast on Wednesday, December 25 and will Feature a Spectacular All You Care to Eat, Freshly Prepared Food Bar!

Kids 4 & Under Eat Free at America’s Dinner Table on this Special Day

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Shoney’s, the iconic, All-American restaurant brand, will serve as America’s Dinner Table again this Christmas. At 11:00 a.m. on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25, Shoney’s, world-renowned for its homestyle goodness at a true value with friendly service, will feature its homestyle, All You Care to Eat, Freshly Prepared Christmas Day Feast, starting at $12.99.

This Christmas Feast will include holiday favorites like crispy chicken, roast beef with mushrooms & gravy, turkey breast, ham with apples, butterfly shrimp, macaroni & cheese, sweet potato casserole, loaded mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, blackberry cobbler and so much more, available for dine-in or from Shoney’s Market Fresh Food Bar To-Go. Prices and participation may vary by location.

“Shoney’s is pleased, privileged and uniquely qualified to host our annual Christmas Day Feast. It’s always a special family holiday meal and we are committed to providing homestyle goodness, southern hospitality, and value,” said Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour. “Shoney’s is the ideal place to share your Christmas Day meal with loved ones. It’s one of our favorite days of the year and we’d love to share it with you. And, as always, we’ll do the dishes so you can head home and enjoy your presents.”

Shoney’s has collected restaurant industry accolades for the entirety of its 72-year history and the world-renowned brand was recently recognized by consumers as one of America’s Favorite Chains in the family-dining category, based on a Restaurant Business poll and was voted one of the best 8 family dining restaurants in the United States in the Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News.

Shoney’s was recognized for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it. Its category leadership, relevance and impact on family dining was recently captured in a column in Columbia, Tennessee’s newspaper, Columbia Daily Herald.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising, following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/.

About Shoney’s

Shoney’s is headquartered in Nashville, operates in 17 states and is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. For more than 70 years, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/. You can also follow Shoney’s on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and YouTube.

