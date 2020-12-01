Shoney’s Continues its Annual Pledge and Will Treat America to FREE Hot Fudge Cake on Thursday, December 3, 2020

Shoney’s Says Thank You and Happy Holidays by Offering its Signature and Most Popular Dessert – at No Charge and with NO Purchase Necessary

( RestaurantNews.com ) Shoney’s , the iconic, All-American restaurant brand, world-renowned for freshly-prepared, high-quality food at a great value with friendly service, is saying Thank You and Happy Holidays again this year with its legendary annual National FREE Hot Fudge Cake Day on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

America’s Dinner Table for more than 73 years, Shoney’s will offer its popular dessert at no cost and with no purchase required to its loyal fans and new guests. Shoney’s famous Hot Fudge Cake has been a brand staple since 1947 and has played a key role in the brand’s recent resurgence. Shoney’s serves over 2 million Hot Fudge Cakes each year, and for one day a year, guests get one for free.

“In a year when the unexpected has become the new normal, you can count on my pledge to return Shoney’s to its glory days,” said Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour. “We will honor our treasured tradition of declaring a FREE Hot Fudge Cake Day. Once again, I respectfully invite you to come into any Shoney’s restaurant nationwide on Thursday, December 3 for a FREE Hot Fudge Cake.”

For 73 years, Shoney’s has collected industry accolades, beginning from day one. The brand was recently recognized by consumers as one of America’s Favorite Chains in the family-dining category, based on a Restaurant Business poll and was voted one of the best 8 family dining restaurants in the United States in the Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News .

Shoney’s was praised for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it. Its category leadership, relevance and impact on family dining was captured in a column in Columbia, Tennessee’s newspaper: Columbia Daily Herald .

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising , following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/ .

Shoney’s encourages guests to post their best Hot Fudge Cake pictures on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the world to see.

About Shoney’s

Shoney’s is headquartered in Nashville, operates in 17 states and is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. For 73 years, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/ . You can also follow Shoney’s on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

Contact:

Derek Farley

150PR for Shoney’s

704-941-7353

derek@150pr.com

