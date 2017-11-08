Shoney’s Continues 70th Anniversary with Fall Fest Featuring Pumpkin Infusion

Pumpkin Pie, by the Slice or Whole, Pumpkin Pie Milkshakes and Pumpkin Pancakes Available for A Limited Time at Shoney’s

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Shoney’s, America’s Dinner Table for 70 years, is continuing to celebrate its milestone anniversary with a Pumpkin Infusion, bringing back seasonal favorite pumpkin offerings, all freshly-prepared and made-to-order in a variety of ways, during its annual Fall Fest.

The iconic, All-American brand is featuring its famous Pumpkin Pie, by the slice and whole, Pumpkin Pie Milkshakes and Pumpkin Pancakes during the entire month of November.

David Davoudpour, Shoney’s Chairman and CEO

“Pumpkin is the undisputed flavor of fall and nobody has done it better for seven decades than Shoney’s,” said Mr. David Davoudpour, Chairman and CEO of Shoney’s. “Since becoming an integral part of American history seven decades ago, Shoney has treated our guests to freshly-prepared high-quality food at a great value with friendly service every single day. We always listen to our guests and they are asking for one thing this season: pumpkin. We’re giving our guests what they want. As we’ve said for seventy years, ‘Let’s Eat!®’”

Shoney’s will feature the following through November 30:

Pumpkin Pie – Shoney’s delicious pumpkin pie baked in a flaky crust, topped with whipped topping and garnished with cinnamon. Available by the slice or whole.

– Shoney’s delicious pumpkin pie baked in a flaky crust, topped with whipped topping and garnished with cinnamon. Available by the slice or whole. Pumpkin Pie Milkshake — Creamy vanilla bean ice cream blended with Shoney’s Pumpkin Pie. Finished with whipped topping and a sprinkling of cinnamon.

— Creamy vanilla bean ice cream blended with Shoney’s Pumpkin Pie. Finished with whipped topping and a sprinkling of cinnamon. Pumpkin Pancakes – Two fresh fluffy pancakes, garnished with cinnamon sugar & drizzled with warm syrup, available in short stack (2) or endless.

Shoney’s was voted one of the best eight family dining restaurants in the United States in the 2016 Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News. In the survey, Shoney’s was recognized for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first and has always been one of the most popular family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising, following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/.

