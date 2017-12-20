Shoney’s Christmas Day Feast Starts at $12.99; Kids 4 and Under EAT FREE with an Adult Fresh Food Bar Purchase

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) As it continues its 70th Anniversary celebration, the All-American iconic restaurant brand Shoney’s will continue its tradition of being America’s Dinner Table on Christmas Day this year and will feature its famous All You Care to Eat Freshly Prepared Food Bar at participating locations.

Starting at $12.99 and $6.99 for kids 5 – 10 (Kids 4 and Under EAT FREE with an Adult Fresh Food Bar Purchase), Shoney’s Christmas Day Feast features holiday season favorites such as slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey, tender sliced ham and hand-breaded fried chicken. Guests can also enjoy creamy macaroni & cheese, sweet potato casserole, collard greens, Shoney’s Fresh Salad & Fruit Bar and much more!

“Shoney’s wants to share Christmas Day with our neighbors by doing what we do best: providing our fresh quality food at a great value with friendly service,” said Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour. “Our team members have offered to work on this special holiday to celebrate Christmas with our valued guests and their families by serving up delicious food with warm, southern-style hospitality.”

Shoney’s will also offer its Christmas Day Feast to-go, offering the same scrumptious food for the same incredible value. In addition, participating Shoney’s restaurants will offer a whole turkey to-go deal, which was in popular demand during the Thanksgiving holiday. Offered as a complete meal or a la carte, the deal will include perfectly seasoned, slow-roasted, whole turkeys and options, including freshly prepared sides that will feed up to 10 people. Orders will come fully cooked, refrigerated and packaged for reheating.

