Shoney’s CEO Mr. David Davoudpour To Provide FREE Meals to First Responders and Nashvillians Impacted by Tornado for Next Three Nights

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) In response to last night’s devastating tornado in its home town, Nashville-based Shoney’s, under the direction of and compliments of its Chairman and CEO Mr. Davoudpour, is showing its support by providing comfort and assistance to first responders and those Nashvillians impacted by the disastrous storm.

Mr. Davoudpour today pledged to personally treat, on behalf of his brand, those working hard to restore Music City and others affected to a complimentary, warm and wholesome meal from the restaurant’s Fresh Food Bar for the next three nights, including tonight (Tuesday, March 3, 2020). The meal is offered from 8 pm – 10 pm at the brand’s downtown location:

Shoney’s Downtown

110 Interstate Drive

Nashville, TN 27206

“Shoney’s is Nashville and Nashville is Shoney’s. When we cry, we all cry together and when we dine, we all dine together,” said Mr. Davoudpour. “Our doors are open to our guests, friends and families who may benefit from a wonderful meal on the house. This is our hometown and we will do our part to heal our great city and encourage other businesses and the kind community to do the same.”

#NashvilleStrong #NashvilleTornado2020

