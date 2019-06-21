Shoney’s Brings Back Summertime Favorites, Featuring Classics and Bold New Flavors

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Summer begins today and Shoney’s, America’s Dinner Table for more than 70 years, has your taste buds covered. The iconic, All-American brand, is featuring its Summertime Favorites for a limited time.

Shoney’s, world renowned for serving fresh quality food at a great value with friendly service, will feature current signature classics in addition to introducing guests to bold, new flavors all summer long.

“Summertime is burger time and Shoney’s has the best flavors and, as always, the best value,” declared Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour. “Our team of culinary experts have done their homework and put in the time to make sure Shoney’s guests get the very best flavors and options this summer. So, as we always say, Let’s Eat!®”

All Shoney’s burgers are fresh, never frozen hand-pattied, 100% ground beef and always cooked to order. Today through August 11, America’s burger headquarters will feature the following burgers, along with a delicious new chicken sandwich:

All-American Burger – A Shoney’s Classic served with American cheese.

Cajun Chicken Sandwich – Fresh, grilled blackened chicken breast smothered with Swiss cheese, caramelized onions and zesty honey glaze. Served with crisp spring lettuce mix, pickles and spicy

Shoney’s suggests pairing its classics and new offerings with Hand-Crafted Lemonades, with delicious summer go-tos like Pomegranate Berry, Mango, Strawberry and Strawberry Banana.

Shoney’s has collected restaurant industry accolades for more than 7 decades, and the world-renowned brand was recently recognized by consumers as one of America’s Favorite Chains in the family-dining category, based on a Restaurant Business poll and was voted one of the best 8 family dining restaurants in the United States in the Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News. Shoney’s was recognized for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising, following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/.

About Shoney’s

Shoney’s is headquartered in Nashville, operates in 17 states and is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. For more than 70 years, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/. You can also follow Shoney’s on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and YouTube.

