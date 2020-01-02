Shoney’s Announces ‘Buy One Adult Dinner Fresh Food Bar, Get One 50% Off’ Promotion

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Leave it to Shoney’s to provide America with a cure for the post-holiday debt blues.

Shoney’s, the iconic, All-American restaurant brand, routinely recognized for having the best rating for value among all family dining restaurants in the United States, is giving its guests, friends and neighbors an unbeatable deal to begin 2020 with a bang.

Beginning today and through mid-February from 4 pm to close any day of the week, the brand world-renowned for freshly-prepared, high-quality food with friendly service, is featuring a family-focused dinner special: Buy one ADULT Dinner All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared Food Bar, Get One for 50% Off.

“Great value is even greater in a month when many folks are focused on post-holiday bills,” said Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour. “We have been America’s Dinner Table for 72 years by giving our guests what they need, when they need it. We hope this promotion will get them out of the house without guilt for a sit-down family dinner during the time of year when they need it most.”

Shoney’s has collected several industry accolades during its 72-year history and was recently recognized by consumers as one of America’s Favorite Chains in the family-dining category, based on a Restaurant Business poll and was voted one of the best 8 family dining restaurants in the United States in the Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News.

Shoney’s was recognized for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it. Its category leadership, relevance and impact on family dining was recently captured in a column in Columbia, Tennessee’s newspaper, Columbia Daily Herald.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising, following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/.

About Shoney’s

Shoney’s is headquartered in Nashville, operates in 17 states and is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. For 72 years, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/. You can also follow Shoney’s on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and YouTube.

