Shipley Do-Nuts Signs Multi-Unit Deal for Maryland Market Entry

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Shipley Do-Nuts , makers of gourmet, made-fresh-daily do-nuts for more than 85 years, has inked a deal to open 25 Shipley locations throughout Maryland beginning in late 2022.

Mid-Atlantic Do-Nuts LLC, led by cousins Brian Lemek Jr. and John Egan, plans to open Maryland’s first Shipley in Odenton in Q4 2022 and grow the brand’s Maryland footprint from there. They first learned about Shipley while researching franchising opportunities and headed to Texas to try the do-nuts.

“We immediately loved the Shipley brand story and the straightforwardness of the menu and, when we went to Texas to taste the product, we were hooked,” said Egan. “Not only does Shipley offer a great opportunity for expansion, but we also like the idea of being on essentially the ground floor of a beloved regional brand that is poised for national growth.”

Shipley, which first started selling hot, fresh, do-nuts in Houston in 1936, experienced record-setting unit growth in 2021 and is continuing to expand. The company currently has agreements in place to open more than 350 new locations throughout Texas, Georgia, Maryland, Tennessee, Florida and Colorado over the next five years.

“We have a high-quality, craveable product that we know will have widespread appeal to a broad consumer base beyond Texas, so our focus over the past year has been to build our internal systems to support the growth we’re now experiencing,” said Shipley Do-Nuts CEO Clifton Rutledge. “These steps we’ve taken have enabled us to attract highly qualified multi-unit operators like Mid-Atlantic Do-Nuts who see the brand’s incredible potential and want to be on board as we step into our next 85 years.”

In addition to developing a strong pipeline for expansion, the company is currently building a new, state-of-the-art headquarters and support center in Houston to serve its growing system.

Shipley is actively recruiting franchisees in all markets, with a focus on increasing its presence in Colorado, Oklahoma and the Southeast. For more information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com .

