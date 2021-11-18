Shipley Do-Nuts Continues Growth With New Multiunit Deal

Brand sells out Dallas-Fort Worth market with 25-unit signing

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Shipley Do-Nuts , a leading do-nut restaurant franchisor and manufacturer of specialty food products, continues its rapid growth with a new franchise agreement with HPL Capital LLC that will open 25 new locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Shipley Do-Nuts is famous for its fresh, hot glazed do-nuts, made in-store daily, as well as kolaches and coffee. HPL plans to build Shipley locations in Coppell, Denton, Garland, Irving, Las Colinas, Lewisville, McKinney, Prosper, Roanoke, Rockwall and Rowlett.

“We bring decades of Dallas-Fort Worth experience and a community-oriented business strategy to the Shipley system and look forward to being an integral part of the brand’s growth,” said Michael Poates, CEO of HPL Capital. “We collectively believe in the Shipley franchise model and its beloved reputation.”

Poates will be involved in the site selection and construction of the Shipley stores and will also oversee the franchise managers and operations team. Poates has held leadership positions with Dairy Queen, Whataburger, Papa John’s and Mr. Gatti’s Pizza.

“With this multiunit signing, the Dallas-Fort Worth market is officially sold out, which is a tremendous milestone for the brand,” said Shipley Do-Nuts CEO Clifton Rutledge. “As we look forward to growing our footprint throughout 2022, we hope to add experienced multiunit operators in new and existing markets, just like we did with HPL Capital in Dallas-Fort Worth.”

The fast-growing brand, now with more than 330 locations, has franchise commitments in place to open an additional 300 stores over the next five years in Texas and across the Southeast. It is actively recruiting additional franchisees in all markets, with a focus on increasing its presence in Colorado, Georgia and Oklahoma.

