Shipley Do-Nuts Celebrates National Do-Nut Day With Free Sweet Treats at All Locations

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts , makers of the World’s Greatest Do-Nuts, will celebrate National Do-Nut Day in a sweet way — by giving away a free signature glazed do-nut with any purchase at all 330-plus locations on Friday, June 3, from 5 a.m. until noon, while supplies last.*

Founded in 1936 in Houston, Shipley Do-Nuts is beloved for its fresh, hot do-nuts, offering more than 60 varieties. Its signature glazed do-nuts, famous for their unique hexagon shape that creates a light, fluffy texture and their glaze that provides just the right amount of sweetness, are by far the most popular.

“We built this brand on our signature glazed do-nut, so we can’t think of a tastier way to celebrate National Do-Nut Day than by offering our guests their favorite for free,” said Shipley Do-Nuts CEO Clifton Rutledge. “This is the first year we’ve offered a giveaway at all our locations as the entire Shipley Do-Nuts family comes together to thank our guests for their many years of support.”

In addition to its famous do-nuts, Shipley also offers savory kolaches and coffee. The brand is rapidly expanding, with new locations entering new states, including Maryland and Georgia, this year.

