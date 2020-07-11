Marion County Fire Rescue / Courtesy photo
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Sheriff: Driver crashes into occupied church and sets it on fire

July 11, 2020
From www.orlandosentinel.com
By
Matthew J. Palm
Marion County Fire Rescue / Courtesy photo

The suspect then led deputies on a car chase.