Shelf life short and sweet for farm fresh strawberries

Is there any time of the year better than spring? I may grow lazy about visiting the farmers market during the winter, but come springtime, I never miss a week.

It’s strawberry season. I never get tired of strawberries, although as a nation we’ve grown spoiled and blasé about them and they don’t seem as exciting as many other seasonal fruits. They are ubiquitous in every grocery store, but the giant, white-throated commercial strawberries bred to withstand refrigeration and longer storage times can’t hold a candle to the freshly picked strawberries available straight from the farm.

I spoke with a farmer from Oceanside at my local farmers market in Coronado recently, while I admired his display of berries. They were such a lovely, deep shade of crimson they seemed to vibrate with color. He told me the strawberries sold at farmers markets are varieties that won’t withstand refrigeration or long storage times, so they are never grown for wide commercial use. They are fragile and must be eaten fresh or cooked within a day or two of picking.

Farmers will often cultivate a different variety of strawberry every season, searching for new hybrids that are softer, sweeter and more fragrant and flavorful. I couldn’t resist, and purchased an entire flat of “Frontera” strawberries, that could just as easily been nicknamed the “Cinderella” strawberry for their breathtakingly beauty — and the fact that once the clock struck 12, they wouldn’t be long for this world.

What do you do when you are faced with playing fairy godmother to a flat of delectable strawberries with a short shelf life? Shortcake and pie come to mind, and jam, too, of course. Shortcake doesn’t necessarily mean those little sponge cakes found in the produce aisle. Almost anything can stand in for shortcake when it’s covered in strawberries; a flaky buttermilk biscuit, a slice of pound cake, or my new favorite, Cornmeal-Lime Cake. It’s a simple, single-layer cake flavored with grated lime zest. Whole milk yogurt added to the batter keeps the cake tender, while cornmeal and almond flour give it an interesting texture. Strawberries, fresh lime juice and a little sugar make a surprisingly addictive compote, perfect spooned over the cake and served with a dollop of whipped cream.

If the classic combo of strawberries and cream is your favorite, Strawberry Chiffon Pie will become your new favorite summertime pie. A perfect no-bake dessert, crushed strawberries and Grand Marnier are folded into whipped cream and set with a small amount of gelatin before they are spooned into a chocolate cookie crust and refrigerated until set. Adorned with more whipped cream and dotted with halved berries, this simple pie is dinner party perfection and can easily be made the day ahead of time.

Making jam doesn’t have to be a daylong endeavor, either, requiring lots of equipment and tons of little jars that need to be boiled and sealed. Small-batch jams are perfect for the cook who wants to make just enough jam for his or her personal use, or to use up the last of farmers market bounty.

Before I made my jam, I followed the advice of my friend and jam-making expert Jamie Schler. She always prepares her jam the French way, in small batches, and with no added pectin. Macerating the strawberries with sugar for a few hours, or preferably overnight in the refrigerator, helps release their juices and the natural pectin in the fruit. She believes lemon juice helps with thickening as well.

Making jam in small batches is also a great way to flex your creativity. Since you’re only making a few jars at a time, you can experiment with unusual flavor combinations, adding vanilla beans, liqueurs or spices to the fruit. Strawberries and balsamic vinegar is a classic combination, so I added a few tablespoons of my favorite aged pomegranate balsamic vinegar to my small batch of jam for a little extra kick. No magic wand required.

O’Connor is a San Diego-based food writer and author of seven cookbooks. Her latest book, “Cake, I Love You,” was published by Chronicle Books in 2017.

Strawberry Chiffon Pie

Feel free to substitute a graham cracker crust for the chocolate crust.

Serves 8 to 10.

4 heaped cups (about 1½ pounds) sliced fresh strawberries

1 cup sugar plus 3 or 4 tablespoons

2 tablespoons Grand Marnier or Cointreau

Two envelopes (about 6 teaspoons) unflavored granulated gelatin

1/3 cup orange juice

2 cups heavy whipping cream

A 10-inch chocolate cookie pie crust (recipe follows)

Stir the berries, sugar and Grand Marnier together in a large bowl. Let the fruit macerate together for at least 1 or 2 hours at room temperature (or overnight in the refrigerator) until the berries are juicy and fragrant and the sugar has dissolved into a rich, red syrup. Transfer the berries and their juices into a food processor fitted with a metal chopping blade and pulse 3 or 4 times until the fruit turns into a thick, chunky sauce (do not puree until smooth.)

In a 2-cup measuring cup or small glass bowl, sprinkle the gelatin over the orange juice and allow it to dissolve and bloom. When the juice thickens and is slightly firm, set the measuring cup or bowl in a small saucepan of simmering water, stirring until the gelatin dissolves and the liquid is smooth.

Stir the dissolved gelatin into the chunky berry sauce and refrigerate until the mixture is thickened and slightly set, but not completely firm, about 1½ to 2 hours.

Whip 1 cup of the cream to soft peaks and fold into the strawberry mixture. Spoon the filling into the prepared crust and refrigerate until the filling is set, at least 4 hours but preferably overnight.

Whip the remaining heavy cream with 3 or 4 tablespoons granulated sugar until it forms stiff peaks. Fill a piping bag fitted with a large round tip with the whipped cream and pipe over the surface of the pie. Keep the pie refrigerated until ready to serve.

Chocolate Cookie Crust

30 Oreos or other chocolate sandwich cookies

6 tablespoons melted butter

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Place cookies (no need to remove the cream filling) in a food processor fitted with the metal chopping blade. Give the cookies 5 to 6 long pulses and process until they form soft, fine crumbs. Add the melted butter and pulse one or two more times to combine.

Spray a 10-inch glass pie pan with nonstick cooking spray and press the moist crumbs evenly onto the bottom and up the sides of the pie pan.

Bake crust for 5-7 minutes. Cool completely before filling.

Cornmeal Lime Cake With Fresh Strawberry-Lime Compote

This cake is easy to make, feeds a crowd and makes a perfect showcase for a quick and easy compote made from red, ripe strawberries drenched in a tangy lime syrup. The cake is pleasantly moist but sturdy with the addition of cornmeal and almond flour in the batter. You will need a 9-inch round cake pan that is at least 3 inches deep to accommodate all the batter, or use a 9-inch springform pan.

Serves 10

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup yellow cornmeal

½ cup almond meal or almond flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

1 cup (8 ounces) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1½ cups granulated sugar

3 large eggs

½ cup whole milk yogurt

Grated zest and juice from 2 limes (about 4 tablespoons juice)

¼ teaspoon almond extract

STRAWBERRY COMPOTE:

5-6 cups sliced fresh strawberries

Juice from 3 to 4 limes

1/3 cup granulated sugar

Whipped cream, for serving

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Generously grease a 9-inch round cake pan (at least 3 inches deep) or a 9-inch springform pan, or coat with nonstick cooking spray. Line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cornmeal, almond meal, baking powder and salt. Set aside.

In a separate bowl, beat the butter and sugar together with an electric mixer until light and creamy, about 4 to 5 minutes. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Scrape down the sides of the bowl, and then beat in the yogurt, lime zest, lime juice and almond extract. With the mixer on low speed, add the dry ingredients in two additions, beating well after each addition.

Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 45 to 55 minutes, until the cake is golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

After baking, transfer the cake to a wire rack to cook for 10 minutes. Unmold the cake onto a cooling rack and remove parchment paper. Cool completely.

Make the Strawberry-Lime Compote: Combine the sliced strawberries with sugar and lime juice and stir together. Let the berries macerate in the sugar for about an hour. The sugar will draw out the berries’ juices and combine with the lime juice to form a deep red, deliciously sweet-and-tangy syrup.

To serve: Transfer the cake to a serving platter and sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar. Serve thick slices topped with a large dollop of whipped cream and a generous spoonful of berry compote.

Small Batch Strawberry Jam With Pomegranate Balsamic

Nothing captures the flavor of strawberries you have picked yourself, or purchased from your favorite farm stand or farmers market, better than homemade jam. You don’t need to be an expert at preserves to make it, either. Small batch jam — made with 1 or 2 pounds of fruit — is easy to assemble and cooks quickly in less than 15 minutes. This recipe makes about a pint of jam and will last in your refrigerator for up to 3 weeks.

Makes 1 to 1½ pints

2 pounds ripe strawberries

Juice of ½ lemon

2 cups sugar

2 to 3 tablespoons pomegranate balsamic vinegar or other aged balsamic vinegar

Stem and coarsely chop the strawberries in a food processor fitted with the metal chopping blade. Transfer the berries to a large mixing bowl and stir in 1 cup sugar, and the lemon juice. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let the berries macerate for at least 2 hours at room temperature, but preferably overnight in the refrigerator.

Before you start cooking, put a small plate in the freezer for testing the jam. Transfer the berries to a large saucepan or Dutch oven. Stir in the remaining 1 cup sugar. Set the pan over medium heat. Cook the berries, stirring occasionally, until the sugar dissolves. Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring constantly, and cook for about 8 to 10 minutes, until the mixture starts to thicken.

To test, pull the plate from the freezer and put a spoonful of the jam on the plate and leave it to sit for a minute or two. The jam is ready when it is thickened, and firm enough to hold its shape on the plate without running or becoming too watery, and your finger leaves a clean trail on the plate when pulled through the center of the jam.

Remove the jam from the heat and stir in 2 tablespoons pomegranate balsamic vinegar. Taste the jam, and add more vinegar, a teaspoon at a time if desired (do not add more than 3 tablespoons vinegar, total.)

Spoon the jam into two or three 8-ounce jars, let it cool to room temperature and then cover tightly and keep refrigerated for up to three weeks.