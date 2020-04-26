Stephen M. Katz
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

She’s a nurse. He’s a firefighter. She got COVID-19. And he’s in quarantine.

April 26, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By
Matthew Korfhage
Stephen M. Katz

"I saw her struggling to breathe at times. It’s kind of heart-wrenching."