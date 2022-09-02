Shawarma Press Salutes Franchisees Throughout Texas on National Franchise Appreciation Day

National Observation Creates Awareness of the Power of Franchising for Business Growth

Irving, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Shawarma Press , the leading Mediterranean cuisine quick-service franchise, is celebrating Franchise Appreciation Day on Saturday, September 3, with a shout out to its franchisees throughout Texas. CEO and co-founder Sawsan Abublan said franchisees in Arlington, Frisco, Georgetown, Plano, and San Antonio have helped Shawarma Press become the go-to place for authentic Mediterranean food, including shawarma wraps, made-from-scratch falafel and hummus, and fresh soups, salads, bowls, and pastries.

“Thanks to our enthusiastic and hard-working franchisees, Shawarma Press is experiencing incredible growth and popularity,” said Abublan. “We are extremely grateful for the commitment and determination exhibited by the owners at all of our locations.”

Shawarma Press restaurants are operating at the following locations:

Irving: 411 E. Royal Ln #110

Arlington: 4801 S. Cooper Street, Suite 111

Frisco: 3636 Dallas Parkway #107

Georgetown: 620 S. IS-35

Plano: 6001 N. Central Expressway, Suite 400

San Antonio: 11210 Potranco Road #400

All Shawarma Press franchise locations feature colorful, vibrant dining rooms with take-out and delivery options also available. Catering is a popular choice for special occasions or events, and attractive platters can be prepared with minimal advance notice. Menu favorites include freshly made hummus and falafel, as well as wraps to please all taste buds, including the Authentic Chicken and beef Shawarmas, the spicy Tandoori Press

and the media-featured Tex-Mex Press

Shawarma. The menu reflects the brand’s commitment to health and the Mediterranean Diet, which is consistently ranked as the healthiest diet in the world.

and the media-featured Teex-Mex Press

Shawarma. The menu reflects the brand’s commitment to health and the Mediterranean Diet, which is consistently ranked as the healthiest diet in the world.

Co-founded by Sawsan Abublan and Dr. Ehap Sabri, the first Shawarma Press opened its doors in Irving in 2017. The restaurant’s overwhelming success resulted in franchise inquiries throughout Texas and nationwide. According to Ehap Sabri, PhD, former KPMG supply chain leader who is also an adjunct professor at UTD’s School of Business, additional franchises will be opening throughout Texas this year, followed by Kansas, Georgia and Florida. He said the expansion plan is to open more than 100 restaurants inside Walmart stores and stand-alone locations during the next five years.

“Shawarma Press has a proven business model, so we are hearing from more entrepreneurs and small business owners who are interested in learning about the power of franchising for business growth,” said Sabri.

Shawarma Press has increased its credibility among potential franchisees with recognition and praise from the restaurant franchise industry. The co-founders are recipients of the 2022 Most Innovation Supply Chain Award presented by Franchise Update Media, which recognizes the top franchisors in the nation who are creating the most successful strategies to build their brands. In addition, Shawarma Press was recently named to fastcasual.com ’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, which recognizes the industry’s most successful fast casual restaurant brands based on criteria such as profitability, creativity, expansion, and dedication to innovation, leadership, and resilience.

About Shawarma Press

Proudly serving made from scratch, authentic Mediterranean cuisine, Shawarma Press incorporates chicken and beef shawarma into a variety of wraps, bowls, and platters, with additional homemade staples like falafel, hummus, and pastries. Shawarma Press serves up a diverse menu that bursts with authentic and fusion flavors to please a wide variety of palates from the conservative to the adventurous. The company stands true to its core values of Social Responsibility, Integrity, Trustworthiness, and Excellence. These values are also extended to its customers and community. The business engages with local charities to ease families’ hunger and give back to the community, something that started locally, but one day will expand globally.

Customers can learn more, view the menu, or place orders online at https://shawarmapress.com . For franchising information, visit https://shawarmapressfranchise.com .

Contact:

Shawarma Press Media Team

Info@shawarmapressfranchise.com

More from Shawarma Press

The post Shawarma Press Salutes Franchisees Throughout Texas on National Franchise Appreciation Day first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.