Shawarma Press Announces Grand Opening of Fifth Texas Location in Georgetown

Irving, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Shawarma Press , the rapidly expanding quick-service Mediterranean franchise owned by Dallas-based entrepreneurs Sawsan Abublan and Dr. Ehap Sabri, announced grand opening ceremonies slated for June 7 at its newest restaurant in Georgetown. Located in West Austin at 620 S. I-35 Suite 400 inside Walmart, Georgetown is one of five Shawarma Press locations currently operating throughout Texas, including restaurants inside Walmart stores in Arlington, Plano, and San Antonio, and the stand-alone flagship headquarters in Irving. According to co-founder Sawsan Abublan, local ambassadors from the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 7 at 1 p.m., followed by grand opening activities and a celebration throughout the day.

“We’re very excited to bring this new concept of healthy Mediterranean food to the Georgetown community,” Abublan said. “Although some customers are familiar with the enormous popularity of the Mediterranean Diet because it is consistently ranked as the heathiest diet in the world, many have not tried authentic shawarma or the dozens or other fresh menu items we prepare daily from scratch. The feedback from this community is that they are eager to try new things, so we are thrilled to introduce them to our delicious, heart-healthy wraps, salads, hummus, falafel, and other favorites.”

Since opening the first Shawarma Press in Irving in 2017, the restaurant’s success resulted in franchise inquiries throughout Texas and nationwide. According to co-founder Dr Ehap Sabri, PhD, who is also a supply chain expert and an adjunct professor at UTD’s School of Business, additional locations will be opening in Frisco, Houston, and other cities throughout Texas this year, followed by Wichita Falls, Lufkin, and Temple.

“During the next five years, our expansion plan is to open more than 100 Shawarma Press locations inside Walmart stores as well as stand-alone locations throughout the country to provide healthy and authentic Mediterranean cuisine to the masses,” Sabri said. “We are humbled and elated that our concept of offering authentic Mediterranean food as a healthier alternative in the quick-service industry is resonating with so many new and loyal customers.”

Shawarma Press is winning customers over by offering mouth-watering shawarma wraps made with premium beef or all-natural chicken. Fresh, homemade menu items also include appetizers such as falafel bites, cheese and spinach pastries, and a signature hummus that is a customer favorite. Soups, salads, bowls, and desserts such as premium baklava are also available, along with vegan entrees and an interactive nutrition calculator for those on restricted diets or concerned about allergies.

Sabri and Abublan were recently named to fastcasual.com ’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, which recognizes the industry’s most successful fast casual restaurant brands based on criteria such as profitability, creativity, expansion, and dedication to innovation, leadership, and resilience.

About Shawarma Press

Proudly serving made from scratch, authentic Mediterranean cuisine, Shawarma Press incorporates chicken and beef shawarma into a variety of wraps, bowls, and platters, with additional homemade staples like falafel, hummus, and pastries. Shawarma Press serves up a diverse menu that bursts with authentic and fusion flavors to please a wide variety of palates from the conservative to the adventurous. The company stands true to its core values of Social Responsibility, Integrity, Trustworthiness, and Excellence. These values are also extended to its customers and community. The business engages with local charities to ease families’ hunger and give back to the community, something that started locally, but one day will expand globally.

Customers can learn more, view the menu, or place orders online at https://shawarmapress.com . With its headquarters located at 400 East Royal Lane in Irving, Shawarma Press is rapidly expanding with ten locations planned throughout Texas, Oklahoma, and Florida. For franchising information, visit https://shawarmapressfranchise.com .

