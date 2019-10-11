Shawano Resident Wins $50,000 From Taco John’s

Popular quick-service restaurant to make 50th birthday sweepstakes check presentation in Wittenberg on Oct. 10

Shawano, WI (RestaurantNews.com) In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Taco John’s recently hosted a $50,000 sweepstakes as a ‘thank you’ to its loyal guests for helping it become one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America.

Guests simply had to purchase a medium or large drink between July 1-Sept. 1 for the chance to win $50,000, free food, gift cards or cool swag. One in every three participants won, but only one participant won $50,000.

Local Shawano resident, Jeremy Vollmar, was the lucky winner! He visited the Taco John’s located in Fox River Mall, ordered the Super Burrito Combo, entered the code online and won $50,000!

“I was at work when I found out that I had won,” Vollmar said. “I didn’t think it was real. I had never won anything before! This was actually my first time visiting Taco John’s and I absolutely loved it. I knew I wanted to revisit even before I won this incredible prize.”

Taco John’s has been serving bigger, bolder, better flavors since 1969, and will host a check presentation at Taco John’s in Wittenberg on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.

“We value the ongoing support of our guests and wanted to take this opportunity to give back,” said Alan Wright, Taco John’s Vice President for Marketing. “That’s why we decided to celebrate our 50th anniversary by giving birthday presents to our guests throughout July and August. We are thrilled to have a winner and can’t wait to present the $50,000 check to Jeremy!”

What: Taco John’s presents $50,000 check to Shawano resident

When: Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: Taco John’s located at 412 N. Genesee St. in Wittenberg

To add to the excitement, Taco John’s is continuing its sweepstakes through the end of October. That’s right; one in every three participants will win a prize and another lucky Taco John’s fan will win $50,000! No purchase necessary. For more sweepstakes information and official rules, visit tacojohns50.com.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyo. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com.

