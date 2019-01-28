Shari’s Restaurants: 40th Anniversary Invitation

Enjoy a ‘Northwest Fresh’ breakfast at a 1978 price!

(RestaurantNews.com) All Shari’s locations: You’re invited to join Shari’s on Thursday, January 31, to celebrate its 40th anniversary with breakfast at 1978 prices. On that day, Shari’s will be offering its Shari’s Regular Breakfast (a popular item from the original menu) of two farm-fresh eggs, Applewood-smoked bacon or sausage, and hash browns & toast for just $3.25.

This special one-day-only offer is part of the relaunch of Shari’s Rewards Loyalty program (formerly Café Club) and is exclusively for members.

Shari’s Rewards offers three easy ways to join:

Download the Shari’s app from the App Store on Apple devices or from Google Play on Android Text “PIE” and your email address to 73757. Visit your local Shari’s and fill out a registration

In addition to this special breakfast offer, Shari’s promises a series of “surprise & delight” promos for members in the coming months!

“Shari’s guests have been loyal throughout the years and we’re taking this opportunity to thank them with a great deal to help us celebrate our 40th anniversary,” said Shari’s CEO Sam Borgese. “Our new Shari’s Rewards Loyalty program will offer all members exciting, exclusive promotions throughout the year.”

To learn more, please visit us at www.sharis.com or call Joan Hansen at 503.605.4151.

About Shari’s

Shari’s began in Hermiston, Oregon, in 1978, with Ron and Sharon Bergquist, proprietors. By 1999, Shari’s Restaurants had grown to be the ninth-largest family restaurant chain in the U.S. in total sales and sixth in growth. Since that time, Shari’s has continued its growth under the recent reins of CapitalSpring, which acquired the enterprise in 2016. Currently, Shari’s continues to enjoy a fine reputation in family dining in 92 locations throughout the Northwest United States. Shari’s welcomes guests of all ages to enjoy locally sourced ingredients served in deliciously prepared meals specially created for those who crave comfort food and scrumptious pies.

Media Contact:

Jeannie Parkman

Brandtailers – PR

949-442-0500

jparkman@brandtailers.com