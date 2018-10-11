Shari’s Blossoms Again at 40

Shari’s First Grand Re-Opening is Planned for November 10, 2018

Portland, OR (RestaurantNews.com) Shari’s Management Corporation (SMC), which operates 93 Shari’s Restaurant locations throughout the Northwest, plans to launch its first in a series of renovations beginning with its Shari’s Halsey Crossing location at 1453 NE 181st Street, Gresham, OR 97230. The Grand Re-Opening festivities will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 9:00 am on Saturday, November 10, 2018.

Shari’s guests can expect some exciting changes in store: completely new interior design, improved Northwest fresh menu offerings, new uniforms, and updated exterior color schemes and signage.

Leading up to the Grand Re-Opening on Friday, November 9, from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, all high school students will receive a free food item when they show their High School ID. The proceeds from 10% of all meals sold on Friday will benefit Gresham’s Boys and Girls Club’s Arts Program. On the official Grand Re-Opening Day on Saturday, November 10, a variety of family-fun activities will include: children’s performances, local school musical performances, a Shari’s pie-box design competition submitted by local artists, and special prizes will be awarded to guests who would love to sing or dance for the crowd. In addition, a raffle will be held with some amazing prizes such as: an iPhone X, concert tickets, “Beats by Dre” headphones, free pie for a year, and more. All guests who dine in will win a prize through “Spin-to-Win” opportunities upon check-out. At 5:00 pm, the Raffle and Pie Box Design winners will be announced and local musicians will perform. The day promises to hold a little fun for everyone.

Shari’s first renovation is an exciting evolution for, not only the Gresham/Halsey Crossing location, but for all of Shari’s 93 Restaurants which will undergo transformations within the next few years. Sam Borgese, CEO of SMC, explained, “Our goal as part of this renovation is to initiate ongoing, consistent community support that carries with it our pride in our Northwest suburban roots. It’s our way of remaining connected locally and it is also our way of saying ‘thank you’ for supporting us these last 40 years.”

Shari’s new wave of ongoing community support will be part of its ongoing “Shari’s Cares” campaigns which will benefit local causes. SMC’s most recent initiative, its Hunger Action Month Campaign, raised over $62,000 benefitting local food banks located near all of its restaurants. Another way Shari’s will support its communities is to offer public school grants for the arts. Borgese added, “As we all know, arts programs are often the first casualties that suffer from school-budget cuts. Our latest initiative is our “$20,000 Shari’s ‘Let the Music Play’ Music Education Grant” which will be awarded and disbursed to qualifying local Portland area schools that are in need of extra music program funding.”

Borgese continued, “Our Halsey Crossing Grand Re-Opening is our way of ensuring that our guests feel that – from every touchpoint – their dining experience matters to us and that their meals are flavorful, plentiful, and perceived as a great value. We also want our guests to feel that they’re dining in a friendly, comfortable environment that conveys our pride in our community and the thoughtfulness we have for our guests.”

Shari’s invites all of our guests – old and new – to join us at the Halsey Crossing Grand Re-Opening on Saturday, November 10, 2018 from 9:00 am until 8:00 pm. To learn more, please visit us at: https://www.sharis.com or call Bridgette Hanning at 949-442-0500×580.

About Shari’s

Shari’s began in Hermiston, Oregon in 1978 with Ron and Sharon Bergquist as proprietors. By 1999, Shari’s Restaurants had grown to be the ninth largest family restaurant chain in the United States in total sales and sixth in growth. Since that time, Shari’s has continued its growth under the recent reins of CapitalSpring which acquired the enterprise in 2016. Currently, Shari’s continues to enjoy a fine reputation in family dining in 93 locations throughout the Northwest U.S. Shari’s welcomes guests of all ages to enjoy locally-sourced ingredients served in deliciously-prepared meals specially created for those who crave comfort food and scrumptious pies. Visit Shari’s at https://www.sharis.com to order online or to find a Shari’s location near you.

