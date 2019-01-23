Shari’s Announces New Executive Chef and Senior VP of Supply Chain, Stan Frankenthaler

Stan Frankenthaler

Portland, OR (RestaurantNews.com) Shari’s Restaurants starts the New Year with a fresh face, Stan Frankenthaler, who was recently named Executive Chef and Senior Vice President of Supply Chain for the company. Frankenthaler will oversee and implement their new Northwest Fresh menu, as well as all other culinary aspects of their 92 locations.

Bringing his extensive experience from CraftWorks Restaurants & Breweries, Dunkin’ Brands and Whole Foods, Frankenthaler is well-placed to apply his background in assisting Shari’s with their overall brand refresh.

“As a kid, everything we ate was seasonal, and when I worked at Jasper’s I shopped our neighborhood in Boston’s North End daily for seasonal ingredients and daily specials … we offered ‘farm to table’ before our industry developed it as a tagline,” said Frankenthaler. “I believe in a guest-centric and on-brand balance, with a large helping of community involvement, and am thrilled to join the Shari’s team.”

“It is exciting to welcome Stan Frankenthaler to our Senior Management Team. As Executive Chef and Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, Stan will be filling a critical gap in our ability to successfully grow our brands. Stan’s extensive knowledge, industry experience, professional skills and successful career are well-known within the restaurant and hospitality industries,” said Sam Borgese, Shari’s CEO. “I couldn’t be more pleased to have Stan on our team.”

Frankenthaler has received multiple James Beard Foundation award nominations and an organizer and presenter at Research Chefs Association and the World of Healthy Flavors.

About Shari’s

Shari’s began in Hermiston, Oregon, in 1978, with Ron and Sharon Bergquist, proprietors. By 1999, Shari’s Restaurants had grown to be the ninth-largest family restaurant chain in the U.S. in total sales and sixth in growth. Since that time, Shari’s has continued its growth under the recent reins of CapitalSpring, which acquired the enterprise in 2016. Currently, Shari’s continues to enjoy a fine reputation in family dining in 92 locations throughout the Northwest United States. Shari’s welcomes guests of all ages to enjoy locally sourced ingredients served in deliciously prepared meals specially created for those who crave comfort food and scrumptious pies.

