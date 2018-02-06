Share recipes for meatballs — a meaty topic in Mayor Ed Pawlowski's trial

There's been a lot of serious talk about meatballs here in Allentown lately.

Without getting too complicated: Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski is on trial on corruption charges. During the trial, Pawlowski's political consultant Mike Fleck and former finance director Garret H. Strathearn can be heard on tape discussing the city's delinquent tax collection contract and at the same time discussing meatballs. Strathearn asked when they could meet so Fleck to pick up the meatballs he was promised.

Strathearn testified that when he arranged to meet Fleck to pick up meatballs, he did, in fact, receive meatballs that Fleck's wife had made for him. He denied "meatballs" was code for a payoff.

A lot of discussion ensued, national stories written. It all got us thinking here in the Morning Call newsroom: What's the best way to make meatballs anyway?

Some people swear by using a combination of beef, pork and veal, while other use strictly 80 percent lean beef. Some people use milk and breadcrumbs; others use eggs. And then there are those who fry and those who bake their meatballs. (And do you simmer in sauce?)

Tell us how you make your meatballs (especially tricks you use to ensure a perfect outcome) and what your recipe is.

Send all the info my way, including your name, number and hometown: jsheehan@mcall.com.

