Share The Love: Dunkin’ Donuts Unveils New Royal Love Donut To Celebrate The Royal Wedding

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) As the world awaits the Royal Wedding, Dunkin’ Donuts is feeling the love, introducing a special new donut that fans might consider a crowning achievement in wedding-themed treats. Dunkin’ Donuts today unveiled the new Royal Love Donut, perfect for serving up a little sweetness while readying for the royal festivities. A heart-shaped donut filled with jelly and frosted with chocolate icing and a strawberry drizzle, the Royal Love Donut will be available for a limited time May 14 through May 20 at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide.

According to Dunkin’ Brands Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Nigel Travis, a dual U.S. and British citizen born and raised in Woodford, Essex, “As the U.S. donut leader, we love helping our guests make special occasions both big and small even sweeter with fun donut designs and flavors. The Royal Wedding represents optimism, happiness and joy, and thus is a perfect opportunity for our brand to celebrate. We hope all donut lovers, royalty or not, will enjoy the new Royal Love Donut next week.”

To kick off the countdown to the festivities, Dunkin’ Donuts will also be giving guests the royal treatment with a ride inspired by the Royal Couple. On May 14, a special horse-drawn carriage branded in Dunkin’s iconic pink and orange colors will offer select guests a chance to enjoy the Royal Love Donuts while taking a trip through Central Park in true prince or princess style. Carole Radziwill, real life princess and Housewife of New York, will take the ceremonial first ride in Dunkin’s royal carriage.

Those planning to watch the morning festivities on May 19 can keep themselves running on Dunkin’, as many Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants will open at 5 AM eastern time that day, approximately two full hours before the ceremony is televised in the U.S. Guests can make their wedding viewing parties a true royal celebration with a dozen Royal Love Donuts, the brand’s signature coffee served in a Box O’ Joe®, or the brand’s full lineup of premium teas.

About Dunkin’ Donuts

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ Donuts is America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin’ Donuts is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin’ Donuts has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 12 years running. The company has more than 12,500 restaurants in 46 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin’ Donuts is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

