Shane’s Rib Shack to Provide a Free Meal to Military

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Shane’s Rib Shack is passionate about serving those who serve others. The All-American rib shack will honor active and retired members of the Armed Forces during their upcoming Military Appreciation event, November 11th through November 13th. Participating Shane’s Rib Shack Locations*, will provide military personnel and veterans with a free sandwich, regular side, and 20-oz. beverage of their choice; offer valid November 11th through November 13th only. Military ID or proof of service is required.

In addition to offering a free meal to military personnel in the restaurants, Shane’s locations around the country will donate and serve catered meals for local veteran organizations throughout the month of November. The caterings originated as an extension to the in-store offers because Shane’s recognized that some veterans in the community had difficulty making it into the restaurant to enjoy their meals. The caterings provide the opportunity for Shane’s employees to actionably express their gratitude, and to meet and converse with the veterans on a more personal level, which is an opportunity they greatly appreciate. Last year, Shane’s locations served more than 8,500 meals through in-store giveaways and catered events.

Local “Shaniac”, Captain Carter, United States Army, states, “Being an Officer in the Army taught me to ensure that my Soldiers were well taken care of. Being deployed, away from our families made this even more important. It makes me very happy and proud to know that while I no longer lead Soldiers that there are others who are helping to take care of our servicemen and women, like Shane’s by hosting their Military Appreciation.”

As part of the Military Appreciation event, Shane’s locations will also provide the opportunity for its customers to express gratitude by writing a personal letter of thanks to the local military personnel. Shane’s is inviting the local community, schools, and churches to join in on the initiative as well. ‘Thank You’ cards will be made available around the community and in stores for guests to pay tribute to local heroes with personalized notes. The letters will be displayed inside the restaurants to be distributed to veterans who visit throughout November.

The Shane’s team will be wearing special edition “We’ve Got Your 6!” limited edition t-shirts, and signage will be displayed honoring those who have served. The sentiment, “We’ve Got Your 6!” originated in WWI among fighter pilots and refers to having someone’s back. The Shane’s team wants to let all military service members know that Shane’s has their back too.

Shane Thompson, founder and chief executive officer of Shane’s, said he is a steadfast advocate for members of the armed forces, adding that having this opportunity to honor America’s heroes is something he looks forward to each year.

“At Shane’s, we believe all members of the armed forces have answered a special calling to defend the freedom of our citizens and nations,” Thompson said. “My grandfather, ‘Big Dad,’ served in the Military during WWII, and I consider all military servicemen and women to be members of the Shane’s family. It’s an honor to be able to give back to them and show a small token of appreciation for their service and dedication to our great country.”

Many Shane’s franchise owners have partnered with military support organizations in their local area, such as Forces United in Evans and Grovetown, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina. These stores will be participating in the 11 to 11 campaign to raise funds for Forces United, an organization that helps local military veterans and their families by connecting them with resources to find jobs, counseling, housing and other necessities.

Shane’s franchise owner, Mark Irvin, said “To help with their fundraising campaign, we’re offering customers the option to round up to the next dollar when they eat with us, which will be donated to Forces United. It’s a great way to give back to those who have sacrificed so much for all of us.”

*Proof of service required. One meal per Veteran. Valid for all active and retired Military Veterans.

About Shane’s Rib Shack

Shane’s Rib Shack is a true American rib shack, known for its slow-smoked ribs, hand-chopped pork, chicken, and many southern sides to complement each plate. The Original Shack was founded in 2002, in McDonough, Ga. by Shane Thompson, who started the restaurant with his grandfather’s secret BBQ sauce. Since becoming a franchised restaurant in 2004, Shane’s Rib Shack has grown to become the country’s model fast-casual barbecue concept. In 2015, Shane’s Rib Shack was named one of the Daily Meal’s Best BBQ Chains and was featured in the Wall Street Journal. Shane’s Rib Shack was recognized in the Top 100 Movers and Shakers by FastCasual.com. For more information, visit www.shanesribshack.com.

