ShamROCK at Hard Rock Cafe this St. Paddy’s Day with Limited Time Shamrock N’ Roll Menu

Hard Rock Cafe shamrocks guests’ world this St. Patrick’s Day with the limited-time Shamrock N’ Roll Menu available from March 13 through March 18!

Being Irish is not required to indulge in this limited-time menu, which features fan favorites such as the Guinness & Bacon Jam Cheeseburger, topped with Jameson bacon jam and Guinness cheese sauce, and the Instagram-worthy St. Paddy’s Shake, featuring Absolut Vanilla vodka, vanilla ice cream, Oreo cookies, a pinch of mint and homemade white chocolate whipped cream. Little Leprechauns can enjoy the kid-friendly, non-alcoholic Lucky Leprechaun Shake as well.