ShamROCK at Hard Rock Cafe this St. Paddy’s Day with Limited Time Shamrock N’ Roll Menu

Hard Rock Cafe shamrocks guests’ world this St. Patrick’s Day with the limited-time Shamrock N’ Roll Menu available from March 13 through March 18!
Being Irish is not required to indulge in this limited-time menu, which features fan favorites such as the Guinness & Bacon Jam Cheeseburger, topped with Jameson bacon jam and Guinness cheese sauce, and the Instagram-worthy St. Paddy’s Shake, featuring Absolut Vanilla vodka, vanilla ice cream, Oreo cookies, a pinch of mint and homemade white chocolate whipped cream. Little Leprechauns can enjoy the kid-friendly, non-alcoholic Lucky Leprechaun Shake as well.
Along with the delicious holiday-themed menu items, select Hard Rock Cafes will host St. Patrick’s Day events such as the St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl, and family-friendly events including the Find the Pot of Gold Scavenger Hunt. Guests who are feeling extra lucky can treat themselves to limited-edition St. Patrick’s Day Hard Rock pins and T-shirts that will be available for purchase online and in-person. St. Patrick’s Day at Hard Rock is one you won’t want to miss. Those looking to celebrate the holiday with Hard Rock Cafe can visit www.hardrockcafe.com/locations.aspx for event information, pricing and to book reservations.