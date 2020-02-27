  1. Home
ShamROCK at Hard Rock Cafe this St. Paddy’s Day with Limited Time Shamrock N’ Roll Menu

February 27, 2020
www.restaurantnews.com
By
RestaurantNews.com

ShamROCK at Hard Rock Cafe this St. Paddy's Day with Limited Time Shamrock N' Roll MenuHard Rock Cafe shamrocks guests’ world this St. Patrick’s Day with the limited-time Shamrock N’ Roll Menu available from March 13 through March 18!

Being Irish is not required to indulge in this limited-time menu, which features fan favorites such as the Guinness & Bacon Jam Cheeseburger, topped with Jameson bacon jam and Guinness cheese sauce, and the Instagram-worthy St. Paddy’s Shake, featuring Absolut Vanilla vodka, vanilla ice cream, Oreo cookies, a pinch of mint and homemade white chocolate whipped cream. Little Leprechauns can enjoy the kid-friendly, non-alcoholic Lucky Leprechaun Shake as well.

Along with the delicious holiday-themed menu items, select Hard Rock Cafes will host St. Patrick’s Day events such as the St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl, and family-friendly events including the Find the Pot of Gold Scavenger Hunt. Guests who are feeling extra lucky can treat themselves to limited-edition St. Patrick’s Day Hard Rock pins and T-shirts that will be available for purchase online and in-person. St. Patrick’s Day at Hard Rock is one you won’t want to miss. Those looking to celebrate the holiday with Hard Rock Cafe can visit www.hardrockcafe.com/locations.aspx for event information, pricing and to book reservations.

