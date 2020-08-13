Shake up the quarantine routine with an easy-to-make garlic-based pizza

Ordering out for pizza more often during the pandemic? Here's a pizza that you can make at home and takes only minutes to put together. It has a creamy, garlic sauce and is a nice change from tomato-based pizzas. This recipe calls for a thin crust pizza base you can buy ready-made.

I like to keep the onion and green peppers crunchy, adding a fresh taste to the pizza. Bake yours a little longer if you prefer them more cooked.

Helpful Hints:

- Make sure the oven is at temperature before adding pizza.

- Provolone cheese or mozzarella can be used instead of Fontina cheese.

- An easy way to slice the Fontina cheese is to peel the slices with a potato peeler.

- 6 crushed garlic cloves can be used instead of minced garlic.

Countdown:

- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

- Mix cream sauce together.

- Place ingredients in the order called for on pizza base.

- Bake pizza.

Shopping List:

To buy: 1 thin 12-inch pizza base, 1 small carton light cream, 1 small piece Parmesan cheese, 1 bottle minced garlic, 1 small piece fontina cheese, 1 green bell pepper, 1 container sliced button mushrooms, 1 package sliced pepperoni and 1 bunch fresh basil.

Staples: onion.

___

WHITE PIZZA

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

1 10-inch thin crust pizza base

1/4 cup light cream

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

3 teaspoons minced garlic

1 ounce thin sliced Fontina cheese (about 1/4 cup)

1 cup sliced onion

1 cup green bell pepper cubes, (about 1/2-inch pieces)

1 cup sliced button mushrooms

10 slices pepperoni

1/2 cup fresh basil leaves (torn into 1-inch pieces)

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking tray with foil and place the pizza base on it. Mix cream, Parmesan cheese and garlic together. Spread evenly over the pizza base. Place the fontina cheese slices on top. Add the onion, green bell pepper and mushroom slices evenly over the pizza. Add the sliced pepperoni. Place the baking tray on the middle shelf of the oven. Bake 15 minutes. The base should be golden and top ingredients cooked but crisp. Remove from oven and sprinkle the basil leaves on the top. Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 671 calories (44% from fat), 32.5 g fat (13.2 g saturated, 4.4 g monounsaturated), 60 mg cholesterol, 23 g protein, 72.2 g carbohydrates, 3.8 g fiber, 944 mg sodium.

___

Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.