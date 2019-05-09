Shake, Muddle & Mix: A curious lion makes for a curious concoction

A good cocktail should make you feel something. I mean, something beyond the heady tingle of liquor. Bartender Adyna Paris at Ivanhoe Craft Bar & Packy (1915 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando; 407-270-4685; facebook.com) uses them to recall some of her favorite parts of literature.
"It should be about how it made you feel," said Paris, a 14-year veteran mixologist.
One might not immediately grasp the connection between the tastes in her drink - A Lion's Venture Into the Intelligence Office - and the two works that inspired it: Herman Melville's "The Confidence Man" and Meredith Willson's musical "The Music Man." But her menu based on those two stories is a good reason to do some reading.
The drink itself is so complex, it's impossible to pin down one flavor for too long. Earthy up front, savory, but also sweet and playful, it's as much a journey as a drink.
If making this at home, several of the ingredients take some preparation, so don't expect to whip one of these up on a whim if guests stop by. But since it does require so much work, it's a good one for company that you plan on sharing a memorable experience with.
Of course, you could always stop by Ivanhoe Craft and ask Paris to make one or something like it especially for you.
Ingredients:
Instructions:
