Shake it Up: MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Launches Summer of Shake Love

Texas-based Better Burger Franchise Puts the Focus on Shakes During Hot Summer Months

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Summer is finally here and for more than a decade shakes have been there for Guests looking for a sweet way to cool down at MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes. The company is celebrating the return of summer with a Summer of Shake Love promotion with a focus on the 100 percent real ice cream shakes available at all MOOYAH locations.

“We are proud of our burgers and our fries at MOOYAH, but there is no better way to wash those down than with one of the 10 delicious flavors of our 100 percent real ice cream shakes. It’s a refreshing treat to beat the summer heat and a great way to spend time with friends and family,” said Michael Mabry, president and COO of MOOYAH.

The Summer of Shake Love kicks off on Monday, May 28 and runs through Sunday, September 2. During the Summer of Shake, Guests will be welcomed to MOOYAH by Team Members wearing bright neon green t-shirts. The program will be promoted on social media, the MOOYAH website, mobile banner ads, the MOOYAH rewards app, and through text and email campaigns.

“We are never one to forget dessert and we give our Guests 10 flavors to choose from including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more,” said Natalie Anderson-Liu, vice president of brand for MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes. “The sweetness of our 100 percent real ice cream shakes is the perfect complement to the savory goodness of our 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® burgers.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey, and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms® black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries.

For more information on the growing brand, connect with MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes on the Facebook Fan page, and follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

For franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.mooyahfranchise.com.

