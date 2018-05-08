Shake and Stir New Favorites During Grey Goose Mixology Classes At Select Texas de Brazil Churrascarias

Toast National Wine Day with Texas de Brazil’s private label wine May 25th.

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Amateur mixologists are invited to join Grey Goose Vodka experts at select Texas de Brazil locations between May 22 and June 7 to stir up refreshing summer cocktails. The private classes begin at 6:30 p.m., cost $35 per person and include a welcome cocktail, hands-on instruction to create two Grey Goose martinis, and passed appetizers.

The reception-style event’s hors d’oeuvres menu includes Texas de Brazil’s chicken wrapped in bacon, garlic picanha (sirloin), Brazilian sausage, avocado mousse with shrimp crostini and goat cheese crostini with orange marmalade. Participants must be 21 or older to participate in the event which will last approximately 1.5 hours. Regular dinner or salad area only dinner is not included however class attendees who dine that evening save 25 percent.

Host cities and dates include:

Tuesday, May 22nd – Addison, TX and Baton Rouge, LA

Wednesday, May 23rd – Fort Worth and San Antonio, TX

Thursday, May 24th – Denver, CO; Hallandale Beach, FL; Houston, TX; and Memphis, TN

Tuesday, May 29th – Lexington, KY and Irvine, TX

Thursday, May 31st – Columbus and Westlake, OH

Tuesday, June 5th – Chicago, IL and Huntsville, AL

Wednesday, June 6th – Tampa, FL; Wauwatosa, WI and Washington, D.C

Thursday, June 7th – Schaumburg, IL; West Nyack and Yonkers, NY

Tickets cost $35, all inclusive, and must be purchased HERE in advance.

Those staying for dinner will enjoy an upscale, continuous dining experience which includes an expansive 50-item salad area and freshly-grilled meats carved tableside from skewers by costumed gauchos, or servers. Renowned for its genuine rodizio-style dining, patrons are treated to churrasco-style grilled meats which also includes a special addition, the bacon wrapped jalapeno. Guests pace their dining experience with the simple flip of a red or green disc which indicates when additional servings are welcome or when a break is required.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria, featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. The eatery was founded in 1998 as a family-owned business. Now, Texas de Brazil has 56 domestic and international locations. For more information, please visit http://www.texasdebrazil.com.

Media Contact:

Kelly Wisecarver

Wisecarver Public Relations

773-218-7285

kelly@wisecarverpr.com