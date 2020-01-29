Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store Announces Aliso Viejo Location

Orange County’s Best Pizzeria Expands to South County

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store , an Orange County institution since 1976, announces its expansion to Aliso Viejo. Slated to open late spring 2020, the pizzeria will occupy the former Bagels and Brew location at 22601 Aliso Creek Road .

“We’re both thrilled and grateful that we are ready to expand Sgt. Pepperoni’s,” said partner Rob Dodman. “We wanted the location to be both iconic and accessible, and couldn’t believe an opportunity presented itself at Aliso Town Center. It’s exciting to know our south county fans will finally have the opportunity to share Sgt. Pepperoni’s with their friends and family.”

Known for its quality pizza, family-friendly atmosphere, and impressive selection of beer and wine, Sgt. Pepperoni’s has experienced unprecedented success over the last five years. The new 3,000 square foot location will feature an outdoor patio and is in close proximity to both Regal Edwards Aliso Viejo and Pinot’s Palette. Just like the flagship store, guests can expect an impressive pizza-by-the-slice case, plenty of televisions for watching sporting events, and views of pizza makers tossing dough to the sky.

About Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store

Sgt. Pepperoni’s has been delivering love one pie at a time since 1976. The scratch kitchen produces fresh dough, sauce, and more daily. Founded on family, friendship and community, Sgt. Pepperoni’s has been named “Best Pizza in Orange County”, “Best Family Friendly Restaurant in Orange County”, and “Best Food Truck” by OC Weekly. For more information visit sgtpepps.com .

