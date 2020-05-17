Severna Park osprey cam sees two baby birds; Kent Island osprey couple’s three eggs destroyed

After a dispute with a different osprey couple at the start of the nesting season, Tom and Audrey of Kent Island won the day, built their nest and laid three eggs. The Chesapeake Conservancy, which monitors the Kent Island platform set up 16 years ago by a family to educate their daughter and her classmates, said at the end of April Tom and Audrey started spending a long period of time away from the nest, leaving the eggs open to poor weather and predators.