SevenRooms Debuts Contactless Order & Pay

Guest experience platform empowers operators to reopen with confidence with a safe, contact-free solution to view menus, order and pay via guests’ mobile devices

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Today, SevenRooms, a fully-integrated, data-driven guest experience platform for hospitality operators, launched Contactless Order & Pay, streamlining the in-restaurant ordering and payments experience for guests. Contactless Order & Pay provides operators with a safe, contact-free solution for in-service experiences, helping them manage labor costs and keep their employees safe.

With the addition of Contactless Order & Pay, SevenRooms becomes the industry’s only all-in-one platform that helps restaurants reopen safely and fully supports the new post-COVID guest journey across reservations and waitlist management, direct delivery & pick-up, contactless order and pay, reputation management and marketing automation.

Contactless Order & Pay aims to ease consumer hesitation around dining out, putting the power of ordering and payments in guests’ pockets. This ‘bring-your-own-device’ approach helps operators to eliminate the use of physical menus and the handling of credit cards and cash, creating an all-in-one digital solution for viewing a menu, ordering and paying the bill. Contactless Order & Pay can be accessed by guests in three ways without the need to download an app: scanning a QR code, near-field communication (NFC), or visiting a URL on any mobile device. Once the guest has selected their menu items, they can then use a credit card or digital wallet to check out.

SevenRooms’ fully-connected platform now offers a 360-degree view of every guest across their entire on- and off-premise experience, connecting data across the guest journey:

Before visiting a restaurant, guests can order delivery or pick-up ( Direct Delivery ), can view and add themselves to a virtual waitlist, or book a reservation ( Reservation & Waitlist Management )

), can view and add themselves to a virtual waitlist, or book a reservation ( ) Inside the restaurant, operators can easily manage the guest experience ( Table Management ), while guests can view the menu, order and pay from their own devices ( Contactless Order & Pay )

), while guests can view the menu, order and pay from their own devices ( ) Post-experience, operators can easily understand guest feedback ( Reputation Management ) and automatically market to their diners to drive revenue, loyalty and repeat visits ( Marketing Automation )

SevenRooms’ fully-integrated platform provides operators with data on every guest across dine-in, delivery and pick-up, helping to drive revenue and loyalty while providing the types of experiences guests now expect.

“Contactless Order & Pay is the new normal, and guest expectation, for the in-service restaurant experience,” said Joel Montaniel, CEO & Founder of SevenRooms. “As restaurants reopen and guests start to return, this ‘bring-your-own-device’ approach to ordering and payment will enable a tailored, yet contact-free approach to in-service experiences. A fully-connected, end-to-end experience is critical not just for guests’ ease of mind and safety, but also for operators to manage their operations efficiently, while connecting personally with their guests and maximizing profits. A 360-degree guest experience platform is a must-have for operators.”

“SevenRooms is ushering in a new era for hospitality, delivering on innovative products for operators in the face of uncertainty in our market,” said Terence Tubridy, Owner of In Good Company Hospitality. “Contactless Order & Pay is a simple, easy-to-use solution that provides us new insights into our guests’ on-site ordering behavior. With the introduction of this latest product from SevenRooms, we can now leverage this data, and that which we collect during other parts of the guest journey, to provide the best-in-class experiences our group is known for across both take-out and dine-in. The consumer adoption pre-pandemic was incredible, and we look forward to continuing to use the technology in combination with our reservations, delivery and loyalty programs once we’re able to reopen our doors.”

About SevenRooms

From neighborhood restaurants to international, multi-concept hospitality groups, SevenRooms is a hospitality platform that helps operators unlock the full revenue potential of guest data. Combining operations, marketing and guest engagement into one front-of-house solution, the platform helps operators to maximize profits, build brand loyalty and enable personalized guest experiences. Founded in 2011 and venture-backed by Amazon and Comcast Ventures, SevenRooms has dining, hotel F&B, nightlife, sporting and entertainment clients in more than 250 cities worldwide, including: Bloomin’ Brands, MGM Resorts International, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Jumeirah Group, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, sbe, LDV Hospitality, Live Nation, Zuma, Bagatelle, Altamarea Group, Wolfgang Puck, Michael Mina, Hakkasan, Chase Hospitality Group, Mercer Street Hospitality, D&D London, Corbin & King, Zuma, Live Nation and Topgolf. www.sevenrooms.com .

