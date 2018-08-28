Seven Reasons the New North 3rd Street Market is Brooklyn’s ‘Must’ Food Destination This Autumn

East Wind Snack Shop

Though the food scene in Brooklyn has spread out in so many directions, a lot of that buzz is surely going to be refocused on Williamsburg this autumn, with the opening of the smartly curated new food hall North 3rd Street Market. A true food-lover’s paradise filled with locally owned and locally sourced treasures from around New York, it launches with 27 vendors in a 15,000 square foot space.

The best part? You can basically take a food tour of NYC in one afternoon. (Or morning, or evening – it’s open 7am – 10pm every day.)

The dream team behind the market are Manny Del Castillo and Jamie Hinojos, and the latter noted that, “Williamsburg was in need of a year round market that offered a communal space to entertain, consume, and unwind.” And the space is indeed clean, stylish and welcoming, without the usual clutter of similar markets.

We made the early rounds at North 3rd, and compiled a list of must-eat bites to get you started on your epicurean journey there. From mac & cheese stuffed pierogies to classic hand-tossed pizzas and some of the best ramen in Brooklyn.

Jajaja

This second outpost of the Lower East Side original’s sensational spin on vegan chorizo and almond based queso will have you second guessing your meat addiction. What’s the most popular thing on the menu at an all-vegan-all-the-time Mexican spot? “By far our burritos. Hand held, filling and delicious.”

Baba’s Pierogies

Born in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park and named after the Slovak word for grandma, these are the same handmade cheese and potato pierogies baba made for you every Friday. You can sample them every day with such unique flavors as vegan jalapeno cheddar & potato, kielbasa, or that infamous mac & cheese. Order up and watch the show, since “all pierogies are freshly made to order,” says founder Julia Hlinka – from baba’s own recipe, of course.

Di Fara Pizza

The Brooklyn classic is now available even closer to Manhattan. From thin crust with fresh torn basil to incomparably chewy squares, a slice of history never tasted so good.

Tita Baby’s

Fresh and flavorful are guaranteed at this Fillipino hot spot. Start with a calamansi limeade while you wait for whichever your favorite version of noodles topped with tender chicken skewers or crispy poached-and-then-fried eggs.

Regina’s Grocery

The original sign in the flagship outpost on the Lower East Side says it all: “11 to 6 or until we sell out.” That’s no surprise for the makers of some of the best sandwiches in the city. Take the Uncle Rocco, with house made pepper paste, Genoa tuna and broccoli rabe; or the Cousin Vinny, with thinly sliced prosciutto and fresh mozzarella on Stirato bread – also called the Italian baguette.

East Wind Snack Shop

Handmade dumplings cooked to order and topped with savory crispy garlic chips and fresh herbs. The fillings are authentic, but always fresh and perfect for sharing.

Chuko

The Japanese word for “vintage” perfectly sums up this classic ramen joint and fave of hipster Williamsburg. Old and new worlds collide with classic pork and bone broth and even vegan soy miso. Not a surprise for this second outpost from two Morimoto alums, who clearly know how to do ramen right.

All images by Sammy Gluckman

