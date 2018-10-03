Seven international coffee drinks you should try around town

You've heard of vanilla lattes, but your daily fix may be even more basic than previously thought. Coffee is practically a universal language unto itself, enjoyed in a variety of ways around the globe, from being blended with tea to being topped with an egg custard. Luckily, you don’t need a passport to step out of your coffee comfort zone, as these Chicago spots offer some worldly alternatives.

1) Vietnamese vanilla custard coffee, Ca Phe Da

When Ca Phe Da owner Thai Dang traveled through northern Vietnam, he fell in love with egg custard coffee, a drink with French colonial influences. When Vietnamese people were working with French chefs during the country’s French occupation, they saw the chefs making sabayon, a ultra-whipped light custard. At HaiSous, Dang uses a double boiler to whip egg yolks with Tahitian vanilla bean and condensed milk. Then, once the mixture gets to a certain temperature, it’s put into an iSi charger — similar to a whipped cream can— and dispensed onto the coffee, which Dang sources from his sister-in-law, who owns a coffee roaster an hour northeast of Ho Chi Minh City. The coffee is made Vietnamese-style, with a filtration drip system called a phin, similar to a pour-over. When you mix the drink, Dang describes it as having your favorite coffee ice cream warmed up. 1800 ½ S. Carpenter St., 773-999-1800, caphedachi.com

2) Ethiopian coffee ceremony

An Ethiopian coffee ceremony will take at least a few hours, but that’s the point. It’s conducted for groups and used as a means to connect, bless and attract luck for the participants. The ceremony starts with washing green coffee beans before roasting them over open flame. While the beans roast, the person conducting the ceremony — usually a woman in traditional Ethiopian dress — walks around the group of people hold the hot pan, wafting the smoke and aroma through the room. To bring more good luck upon yourself, you should fan the smoke toward you, suggests Selot Zewdie, owner of Buna Time Cafe. (Buna Time Cafe recently closed its storefront but Zewdie is planning on opening another. In the meantime, she’s creating home kits so people can conduct the ceremony themselves.) Next, the beans are ground as finely as espresso, and added to a jebena, a clay spouted container, with water and placed back on the flame. While the coffee brews, guests traditionally munch on popcorn, peanuts or other similar snacks while waiting. The jebena is removed when it starts steaming. It’s placed on a holder, tilting the container for a few minutes so the water separates from the grounds. The coffee is served with sugar, salt or butter and is enjoyed in three rounds, signifying luck, wealth and health. “It’s a process that brings people together,” said Zewdie. facebook.com/bunatimecafe

3) Turkish Coffee, Oromo Cafe

The best thing about coffee traditions is the invitation to linger, allowing people time to connect over the drink. The Turkish method does exactly this, with multiple steps and special glassware to make the seemingly mundane act of sharing a cup of coffee a meaningful one. Coffee beans are ground to a fine powder and brewed with water in a cezve, a long-handled copper pot. Sugar is added during the brewing process, and the mixture can also be spiced. When the liquid begins to boil, the coffee is poured into small cups. When the drinks are finished, the grounds left behind can be used for fortune telling. 4703 N. Lincoln Ave., 773-799-1931, oromocafechicago.com

4) Mexican Cafe de Olla, La Catedral Cafe & Restaurant

When people say Mexican coffee, they probably mean cafe de olla, a traditional drink made in a large earthenware vessel called an olla. The coffee has to be from Mexico, said Ambrocio Gonzalez, owner of La Catedral Cafe & Restaurant, and starts with steeping cinnamon sticks in boiling water before adding the coffee. Piloncillo, an unrefined whole cane sugar that comes shaped like a cone, is added to sweeten the drink. The City of Chicago banned the olla clay pots because of lead concerns, so the drink is made differently and served in a ceramic mug. 2500 S. Christiana Ave., 773-823-7546, facebook.com/lacatedralcafe

5) Coffee Milk Tea, Te’Amo Boba Bar

Tea is enjoyed with milk in many traditions, but in Hong Kong, coffee is added to traditional milk tea — strongly brewed tea with evaporated or sweetened condensed milk — for a drink that's enjoyed at any time during the day. The rich black tea is mixed with Nespresso and evaporated milk to create a creamy, strong caffeinated drink. The resulting drink retains the floral elements of the tea and the bitter, fruity elements of the coffee. The beverage is most commonly enjoyed during breakfast, although it’s almost just as likely to be consumed in the afternoon and late evenings. 1115 E. 55th St., 773-947-6547, teamobobabar.com

6) Japanese coffee jelly, Saint’s Alp Teahouse & Gourmet

When you just can’t get enough coffee, try adding more coffee to your coffee… with coffee jelly! (Hashtag caffeine, as the youths say.) Made with sweetened coffee and agar, the small cubes sit at the bottom of your hot or iced coffee, adding some texture to your coffee drinking experience. You’ll also find it eaten cold with condensed milk or cream as more of a summer dessert. 2157 S. China Pl., 312-842-8882, saintsalpchicago.com

7) Colombian-style coffee, ArePa George

“Colombian coffee should be sour,” says Juan Betancourt, owner of ArePa George. ArePa George serves a number of coffee drinks from Colombia, including a regular Colombian coffee served black and con leche, roughly 90 percent coffee, 10 percent milk and a touch of sugar. But what coffee connoisseurs should ask for is the Cafe Quindio brand from the heart of Colombia. You’ll get a tiny cup of the tart Columbian coffee ($5) that is the real deal, Betancourt said. After all, the restaurant gets it straight from Betancourt’s family in Colombia. 1552 N. Kedzie Ave., 773-969-7945, facebook.com/arepageorge

