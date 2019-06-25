Seven great happy hour deals in Newport News

This round-up is part of a summer 2019 happy hour guide to Hampton Roads, publishing June 30 in the print editions of The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press. Deals at over 120 restaurants across the seven cities will be chronicled.

Second St. Bistro

115 Arthur Way; 757-234-4448; secondst.com

Happy Hour: Open to 7 p.m. daily, bar and patio only

Cocktails, $6-$7; 2-ounce pours of mid-shelf liquor, $5; most draft beers $2-$3, with a wide variety of bottles and cans for $2-$3.50; discounts on wine by the glass. Signature appetizers and pizzas $2 off

Second Street bills itself as "upscale without being uppity" and that plays out particularly well amid the after-work crowd. On a recent visit, the bar and patio was packed with a mix that ranged from 20-somethings in cut-off denims and football jerseys to tables full of business suits. They were all drawn in for a robust menu of discounts.

Not that people have to wait for a good deal and a good meal: Happy hour starts when the place opens at 11:30 in the morning and runs through 7 p.m., and the specials are seven days a week.

Second Street has several signature appetizers, including the "Thai Poppin" shrimp and a shareable platter of onion rings. Their flash-fried brussel sprouts will make a convert out of anyone who thought they'd sworn off the mini cabbages.

Those familiar with Second Street's Williamsburg flagship restaurant will feel at home with Kiln Creek's clean, contemporary décor mixed with comforting, dark wood touches. Happy hour deals are slightly different, however, and in Newport News you've got an extra bit of privilege: Here, you can enjoy happy hour out on the patio as well. - Denise Watson

Manhattan's New York Deli and Pub

601 Thimble Shoals Blvd., 757-873-0555, www.manhattansdeli.com

Happy hour: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily; extended to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays

$7 appetizer menu. Select domestics and drafts, $2.50; well drinks, $2.50; house wines, $3. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., select domestic drafts are $1; premium beers and well drinks are $2.

Forget what you've heard about New York: The Manhattan in Newport News is the island of cheap drinks.

The place is filled with regulars, people who say they have been hanging by the scuffed, wooden bar for more than a decade. Older couples and workers from the nearby City Center at Oyster Point keep the bar and restaurant busy before 7 p.m.

After that, the average age drops 15 years with the flood of Christopher Newport and Hampton University students. A heavy parks by the door of the dark-wood bar to check IDs. The lights dim, the music blasts and the din roars.

Bartenders save time by lining the bart op with plastic cups for when the crowd gets thick, as it does on Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights. From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on those nights, Bud and Miller Lite and Yuengling are a buck, while draft beers and well drinks cost two. (You can request glass instead of plastic cups, if you prefer, though it's hardly in the spirit.)

Even before those witching hours, the prices are still tame, with brews and well drinks in the $2.50 to $3 range. All day, every day, Rolling Rock and PBR run $2.75.

While the menu boasts "Times Square" entrees such as seafood smothered tilapia, the $7 happy-hour menu is standard fried fare, including chicken wings, potato skins and chicken tenders. -Denise Watson

Gallina Grasso

11810 Fountain Way, 757-223-0492, gallinagrasso.com

Happy Hour: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Lemon drops and martinis, $5; light domestic beers, $3; $1 off all drafts; house red or white, $5; bar snack menu, $5.50-$8

Gallina Grasso (Italian for "fat hen") opened late last year under the spoon of executive chef David Payne, previously known for his work as executive chef and director of dining at The Chamberlin on Fort Monroe.

Gallina moved into the City Center anchor space once filled by Travinia Italian restaurant, and has the same classy but casual vibe, and a similar emphasis on pasta and antipasti.

Gallina's prices are low, but the happy hour isn't for the party crowd. The long, modern bar and Tuscan-toned room is for those who want that quiet place to chill in the afternoons: No loud TVs, no sardine-packed crowds and double doors that open to a spacious patio with a gas-lit firepit. The low-cost happy hour menu - which includes flatbreads, vegetable dishes and smoked chicken - offers fare suitable for a range of diets, all under about $8. -Denise Watson

Craft 60 Ale House

13361 Warwick Blvd, 757-988-0506, craft60.com

Happy hour: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Cheap domestics, $2; well drinks, bloody marys, mimosas and margs, $3; house wines, $3; crush cocktails, $4; half off house wine bottles; 20-25% craft beer and appetizer discounts.

Craft 60 Ale is that quintessential neighborhood hub - it's on a stunted side street off of Warwick Boulevard near a host of Korean grocery stores, attached to the backside of a martial arts academy. It also borders an apartment complex, so be careful to not park in the private lot.

Its interior is a muted palette of blues and grays, with a faux fireplace in one corner. The bright spots are the bar, the collection of regulars and the friendly bar staff. The place fills up quickly by 5 p.m., sometimes with people who walk across the lot from the apartments.

Craft 60 bills itself as a beer bar, and there are plenty of bottles at hand alongside 16 taps that may range from Bud Light to much harder-to-find craft beers like a coffee-and-chocolate-spiked Kentucky Breakfast Stout from Michigan. A running list of craft beers are looped on an electronic screen above the bar - and don't miss the paper menu of limited craft and deeply discounted "clearance" beers.

But for the beer-averse, Craft 60 offers a broad menagerie of drinkables, including freshly squeezed orange crushes. The appetizers menu, slightly discounted before 6 p.m., offers a mix of seafood items like Thai shrimp, blackened mahi bites and a variety of wings. -Denise Watson

Notable daily specials: 25% off on Angus burgers on Mondays till 9 p.m. Half off on tacos on Tuesday till 9 p.m.

Schooners Grill

12567 Warwick Blvd., 757-599-4144, schoonersgrill.com.

Happy hour: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday; daily specials till 9 p.m.

$1 off all drinks and beers; most appetizers $2 off; select $2.50 drafts, $3.50 crafts and $3 shots at "power hour," 6 to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday

Schooners - think nautical sports bar - prides itself on having a little something for everybody. Located on the busy commerce corridor of Warwick Boulevard, the bar offers ample dining space for families, private rooms for business celebrations, an airy bar area and a patio with high-top fire pits.

They also keep a packed schedule of events, from live music to popular Tuesday trivia nights.

Schooners has an equal spread on its discounted appetizer menu - ribs, steamed shrimp, souvlaki sticks - though popular items like the clam strips and "boom-boom" chicken and shrimp are excluded from the happy hour deal.

But while the basic afternoon happy hour is a bit rudimentary, the real deals are at "power hour" - and on the daily specials board.

Several of their daily drink specials also overlap with happy hour and in some cases - such as martini Tuesdays - the specials trump happy hour.

Notable daily specials: All-day "power hour" Sunday; $6 martinis Tuesday; $7-$10 select pitchers Monday, Wednesday and Thursday

Schlesinger's Steaks

1106 William Styron Square, 757-599-4700, schlesingerssteaks.com

Happy hour: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, available in bar area and patio only

$6 appetizer menu; $6 wines, $4.25 highballs, $5.50 select martinis, $2.95 domestic bottles of beer

Schlesinger's has always been one of the nicest steakhouses on the Peninsula. But during happy hour, it becomes downright affordable.

The $6 happy hour wines offer choice among a decent selection, and the house gin and tonic highball ($4.25 at happy hour) comes with a strong helping of Tanqueray as a default. This pairs well with a $6 plate of three New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp, coated in spicy cream sauce and served on a baguette with a cooling salad. Everything on the special happy hour app menu is a seafood dish - including calamari, crab-stuffed mushrooms, shrimp cocktail and ahi tuna.

The seven-seat bar can fill quickly, but the atmosphere is convivial, with a good mix of regulars and those who stop in while in town on business. So dropping in on a bar conversation can lead to some travel ideas, suggestions for the next place to try, or just a good laugh.

Order anything from the app menu- the portion of calamari was generous. On a non-concert Wednesday, get the burger with a side of fries. These will run you an additional $3.75. but are some of the best you'll eat on the Peninsula, hand cut with a parmesan coating- Andi Petrini

Notable daily specials: $7 burgers at the bar on Wednesdays starting at 4:30 p.m. Not offered during the Port Warwick outdoor concert season.

Harpoon Larry's Oyster Bar

621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., 757-827-0600, harpoonlarrys.com

Happy hour: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday.

$2 Pabst Blue Ribbon and Rolling Rock, $2.50 well drinks; specials daily

For nearly three decades, Harpoon Larry's has been a go-to for locals and a draw for summer tourists. The restaurant relocated to Newport News in 2013 after many years in Hampton. The fish house and raw bar is known for its fresh seafood, and also its bustling, friendly atmosphere - with a profusion of marlins and swordfish hung on the walls and a similar abundance of televisions tuned to sports.

But for a different kind of entertainment, grab a seat at the bar and watch the workers shuck oysters and steam pan after pan of shrimp.

The restaurant is known more for its weekly specials than its happy hour, but pair the two if you can: Cheap liquor is nicer on Thursday, when it's paired with a $13.01 pound of shrimp.

Most patrons seem to have the same idea. The bar is busiest on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Mondays and Thursdays, respectively, they come for cheap oysters and shrimp. Saturdays are busy because it's Saturday. -Denise Watson.

Daily specials: Monday, 75-cent house oysters; Wine-down Wednesday, half-off bottles of wine; Thursday, a half-pound of steamed shrimp nets another for a penny; Sunday, seasonal crushes are $5 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.