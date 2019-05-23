Setting sail for Martinique through its rhum agricole

Toby Maloney had just returned from a month crewing on a 67-foot sailboat off Martinique when I met him in the back room of Chicago’s Violet Hour. Six lucky guests had reserved a spot at the bar to learn about rhum agricole firsthand from the VH head mixologist, and for the next two hours, Maloney told the story of the spirit by pouring cocktail after cocktail. The boozy journey navigated the history, the taste and the versatility of rhum agricole in classic cocktails — daiquiris and mai tais, and wacky riffs on Bee’s Knees and Vieux Carre.

We started with the storied Ti’ Punch, served as they do on the island of its origin — 100 proof white rhum agricole, simple syrup and a slice of lime in a short glass. No ice. A direct hit of the spirit we had all come to discover. It came in hot, and grassy, and tasted like chewing on sugar cane.

Most rums are distilled from either molasses, cane syrup or both. A byproduct of sugar refineries that is produced in various forms all over the Caribbean, Central America and South America, rum has a long history, forever linked with the history of African slave trade in the West Indies.

In Martinique, a French colony, cane growers began to produce rhum (the French spelling) directly from sugar cane juice when sugar prices collapsed in the mid-1800s and there were no industrial byproducts to be had. The resulting “agricultural rum” or rhum agricole, became so prized that in 1996 it was granted an AOC (appellation of controlled origin, which regulates wine, cheese, spirits and even some produce) by the French government. The AOC regulates the source of the cane, the distillation in copper column stills, the resulting alcohol level and the aging.

Try white rhum agricole first (La Favorite Blanc is a good start, or the single varietal Clement Canne Bleue) before diving into the gold versions. In blanc rhum, you can better taste the terroir of Martinique — the indigenous yeasts, native cane varieties, volcanic soil and water, and salty ocean air combine to create incredible grassy, earthy and fruity flavors. Even the neighboring crops come into play — many rhums show notes of the bananas and mangoes that ripen nearby. For Jessica McGlynn, of importer and distributor Tenzing Wine and Spirits who recently witnessed rhum production on the island, “it tastes like it comes from somewhere — it’s all about the volcano, the community, the rainforest.” Her trip gave context to the singular flavors in the glass.

Golden aged rhums agricoles (those from Rhum J.M. and Neisson for example) take the flavor to a different funky and exciting place. Many distilleries use heavily re-charred bourbon barrels to add smoke and spice to the already toasty notes of caramel, nuts and toffee. Martinique’s hot humid climate accelerates the effects of barrel aging — a lot more volume is lost through evaporation than with bourbon in Northern climes. Hence younger rhums taste older, and the master blenders create incredible releases prized by whiskey drinkers and cigar smokers.

Back to cocktails, Maloney says a mai tai is just a “nutty rum margarita” — the tasty example he shook up contained St. Lucian spiced rum, rhum blanc from Martinique, plus orgeat, curacao and fresh lime. The Tiki cocktail trend embraces the fun and funk of Martinique’s rhum agricole and invites everyone along for the journey, although a simple agricole daiquiri can really hit the spot.

Lisa Futterman is a freelance writer.

