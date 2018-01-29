Set Sail to Bojangles’ for the One-of-a-Kind BojAngler Fish Sandwich & Platter

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Hold onto your tackle boxes! Beginning Monday, February 5, dive in to your local Bojangles’ (NASDAQ: BOJA) to enjoy the wildly popular BojAngler® fish sandwich for a limited time.

This made-from-scratch masterpiece features a flaky, wild-caught Alaskan Pollock filet, generously dusted with Bojangles’ proprietary fry seasoning. The seasoned filet is paired with a slice of American cheese and tangy tartar sauce, all between a toasted, buttered bun. There are plenty of fish sandwiches in the sea (of restaurants), but this sandwich boasts what others cannot: that one-of-a-kind Bojangles’ flavor that will always leave you craving more.

The BojAngler fish sandwich is available a la carte, as a combo, or as a limited-time special – 2 sandwiches for $5 at participating restaurants. Along with the sandwich, we’re offering the Southern-inspired, perfectly seasoned BojAngler filet in a dinner platter. The platter includes two filets (one more than last year), two home-style fixin’s (sides), a made from scratch buttermilk biscuit, side of tartar sauce and a 22 oz. Legendary Iced Tea® or other drink of your choice. Whether you choose the sandwich or platter, we guarantee this is a meal that will satisfy the hunger of all your family members.

“When we first offered the BojAngler three years ago, it was important for us to create a recipe that captured Bojangles’ authentic flavor,” said Grant Springer, Senior Director and Head of Culinary Innovation at Bojangles’. “Don’t take it from us. Take it from our thousands of fans who tell us how much they love the BojAngler.”

Follow Bojangles’ on Twitter (@Bojangles1977) to find out how you can win a BojAngler-themed adult onesie, knitted hat and other extraordinary, uniquely Bojangles’ prizes. All prices mentioned do not include applicable taxes. Remember, pricing and participation in this promotion may vary by location.

About Bojangles’, Inc.

Bojangles’, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles’ serves menu items such as delicious, famous chicken, made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits, flavorful fixin’s and Legendary Iced Tea®. At September 24, 2017, Bojangles’ had 749 system-wide restaurants, of which 316 were company-operated and 433 were franchised restaurants, primarily located in the Southeastern United States. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles’ on Facebook and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of known and unknown risks, assumptions, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. We undertake no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise than as required under the federal securities laws.

Media Contact:

Cliff Cermak

Bojangles’ PR & Media Relations

704-519-2126

ccermak@bojangles.com