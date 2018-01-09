Set to Prosper in Prosper: MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Opens Newest Texas Location

Better Burger Franchise Continues to Expand with New Prosper Restaurant Opening

Prosper, TX (RestaurantNews.com) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a fast casual, “better burger” chain, is ready to satisfy the taste buds of burger enthusiasts in Prosper. The restaurant, which opened on Monday, December 18, is located in the Shops at Prosper Trail at 1350 N. Preston Road.

The new MOOYAH is being brought to Prosper by existing MOOYAH Franchise Partners, Kelly and Bobbi Osborne. The Osbornes have owned and operated a MOOYAH franchise location in McKinney, Texas for more than seven years, and decided to expand with a second location at the Shops at Prosper Trail, a retail development in a fast-growing area of the booming city of Prosper.

“We are excited to bring the MOOYAH experience to the Prosper community,” said Bobbi Osborne. “Between our high-quality menu and our second-to-none Guest service, we feel like we will be able to make a positive impact on every Guest that walks through the doorway of our new Prosper restaurant.”

The Prosper opening is another example of the brand’s commitment to growth throughout its home state of Texas, with more than 30 restaurants in operations throughout the Lone Star State. As the company enters 2018, MOOYAH sees even more opportunity to expand throughout the state.

“We take great pride in serving our fellow Texans and look forward to a warm reception in Prosper,” said Michael Mabry, president and chief operating officer of MOOYAH. “Kelly and Bobbi continue to live our core values and are great representatives of the MOOYAH brand. As we strive to be the very best option for families and burger enthusiasts, there is ample opportunity across Texas for even more qualified franchise operators to join our system.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan white or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey, all natural grilled and hand-breaded chicken, and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100% real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 10 flavors ranging from vanilla to Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s to strawberry banana and more.

In 2016, MOOYAH surpassed the all-important 100-unit milestone. The booming “better burger” brand entered several new states in 2016, while also expanding its presence in New Jersey, Virginia, Florida and New York.

For more information on the growing brand, connect with MOOYAH on Facebook at the MOOYAH Burgers & Fries Fan page, follow MOOYAH on Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

For franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.mooyahfranchise.com.

ABOUT MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, lean Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers, all natural chicken sandwiches, and black bean veggie burgers. Their non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go. In 2017, MOOYAH was ranked No. 11 in Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list they have been included in for several years in a row. The brand also ranked 2nd in Best Fast Casual Restaurant Franchise Company, 4th in Best Restaurant Franchise Company, and 7th in Best Overall Franchises Company by Franchiserankings.com. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with the brand on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow on Twitter and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

