Serve Pumpkin Waffles this Fall – Golden Malted Makes it Quick & Easy

Glen Mills, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Join the pumpkin craze and give your customers the nation’s most popular flavor with Fresh Baked Pumpkin Waffles. Golden Malted makes it cost effective to add variety to waffles with their easy-to-use flavor packs. Flavor packs are only available from Golden Malted and Fall Favorites include Pumpkin Spice, Cinnamon Roll and Apple Cinnamon.

With Golden Malted, the world’s largest distributor of waffles irons and mix, it’s quick and easy to add waffles to your menu. With their Fresh Baked Waffle Program, Golden Malted provides commercial waffle irons on-loan at absolutely no cost when used with their World-Famous Waffle Mix.

For more information on Golden Malted’s Flavor Packs and Fresh Baked Waffle Program visit www.goldenmalted.com or call 888.596.4040.