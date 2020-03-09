Serve America’s Favorite Waffles with Golden Malted – #1 Waffle for Restaurants & Hotels

Glen Mills, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) For over 80 years, Golden Malted Waffles have been featured in the top restaurants and hotels. With their mouthwatering aroma and delicious taste, Golden Malted Waffles are proven to generate repeat business and positive customer reviews.

With Golden Malted, the world’s largest distributor of waffle irons and mix, it’s easy and cost-effective to add waffles to your menu. With their Fresh Baked Waffle Program, Golden Malted provides commercial waffle irons on-loan and on-going service at absolutely no cost when used with their Waffle Mixes.