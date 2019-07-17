  1. Home
Serve America’s Favorite Waffles with Golden Malted

Glen Mills, PA  (RestaurantNews.com)  One of the nation’s most demanded menu items is fresh baked waffles. Whether for a delicious breakfast meal, a sweet and savory chicken and waffle dish, or a decadent dessert, fresh baked waffles are the perfect choice for any restaurant.

With Golden Malted, the world’s largest distributor of waffles irons and mix, it’s easy and cost-effective to add waffles to your menu. With their Fresh Baked Waffle Program, Golden Malted provides commercial waffles irons on-loan at absolutely no cost when used with their World-Famous Waffle Mix.

For more information on Golden Malted’s Fresh Baked Waffle Program visit www.goldenmalted.com or call 888.596.4040