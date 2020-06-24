Serve America’s #1 Waffles & Pancakes – Golden Malted Makes it Easy & Cost Effective for Restaurants

Glen Mills, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Since 1937, Golden Malted Waffles and Pancakes have been featured in the top restaurants and hotels in over 60 countries around the world. Golden Malted’s world-famous mixes are proven to generate positive customer reviews and repeat business.

Golden Malted’s mixes are easy and cost-effective to add to your menu. With their Fresh Baked Waffle Program, waffle irons are provided on a no cost loan basis with mix & spray use.