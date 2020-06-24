Serve America’s #1 Waffles & Pancakes – Golden Malted Makes it Easy & Cost Effective for Restaurants

June 24, 2020From www.restaurantnews.com
Glen Mills, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Since 1937, Golden Malted Waffles and Pancakes have been featured in the top restaurants and hotels in over 60 countries around the world. Golden Malted’s world-famous mixes are proven to generate positive customer reviews and repeat business.
Golden Malted’s mixes are easy and cost-effective to add to your menu. With their Fresh Baked Waffle Program, waffle irons are provided on a no cost loan basis with mix & spray use.
For more information on Golden Malted’s Fresh Baked Waffle Program visit www.goldenmalted.com or call 888.596.4040